Between Farmers' Protests and Case Against Sanitary Panels, Indian Women on Social Media Are Raising Dissent

Athira Nair
·3 min read
Another difficult week has passed, and Indian women and their allies continue to raise their voice against injustice and tyranny. Check out some of the best posts on social media from the past seven days.

The ongoing protests by farmers against the APMC (agricultural produce market committee) Act continues to gain support from various quarters - firebrand journalists Barkha Dutt and Saba Naqvi, and standup comedian Aditi Mittal among them.

At a time when freedom of expression is under attack in the country like never before, the Supreme Court’s decision to initiate contempt proceedings against Rachita Taneja - for a cartoon in comic series ‘Sanitary panels’ which criticised the apex court - drew wide support for the artist. Activist Trisha Shetty and actor Swara Bhasker were among those who raised their voice in Rachita’s support.

Love Jihad continues to make news too, and veteran journalist Pragya Tiwari took an analytic and critical point of view on the new developments.

Not to forget among all these events, December 2 marked the 36th anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy which killed thousands of people and left many more to seek justice to this day. Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy’s tweet on the same not only brings back memories but also reminds one of the times we live in.

We shall wrap up the week with another reminder - that the most important power, and right, of a citizen in a democratic country is that of dissent. Journalist Neha Dixit sums it up with precision:

