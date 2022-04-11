Between $40 parking and $12 beer, attending a Texas Rangers game is pricier than ever

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mac Engel
·4 min read
  • 1/4

    Between $40 parking and $12 beer, attending a Texas Rangers game is pricier than ever

    Yffy Yossifor/yyossifor@star-telegram.com
  • 2/4

    Between $40 parking and $12 beer, attending a Texas Rangers game is pricier than ever

    Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com
  • 3/4

    Between $40 parking and $12 beer, attending a Texas Rangers game is pricier than ever

    Yffy Yossifor/yyossifor@star-telegram.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/4

    Between $40 parking and $12 beer, attending a Texas Rangers game is pricier than ever

    Yffy Yossifor/yyossifor@star-telegram.com
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Texas Rangers
    Texas Rangers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

With two hours remaining before first pitch, about 2,000 tickets remained available for the Texas Rangers’ season home opener.

At 3:30 p.m., in the bottom of the first inning of the Rangers’ game against the Colorado Rockies, on a comfortably beautiful afternoon, there were chunks of empty seats in the second and fourth decks.

There were more fans at Globe Life Mall for the 2021 home opener, which included loosely enforced COVID restrictions, than there were for the 2022 season opener, which featured zero limitations.

Official attendance for the Rangers’ home opener was 35,052. Capacity is 40,300.

Reasons are aplenty, as baseball stadiums all over the country are seeing the previously unfathomable thought of empty seats for a home opener.

The most common, reasonable, reason is the start of the 2022 MLB season was delayed because of the labor dispute, which affected when teams could actually announce a schedule.

The other explanation is that an MLB game is just a harder sell than ever before, and packing a 40,000-seat venue for a regular season game that isn’t NFL, or major college football, is fast approaching unrealistic.

The last explanation is something that no MLB team wants to hear — the price of attending an actual game.

Tickets on StubHub for Monday’s game were available for as low as $10, but there was a tiny selection of those seats.

The more likely price was around $90 a ticket. Several $300 dugout reserved seats were available, too.

Add in the price of parking, and concessions, and you have an expensive afternoon. We’re talking $250, easy. And, for some, it would be closer to $1,000.

Brandon Schubert of Wylie has attended Rangers’ Opening Day since 1993. He and his dad, Paul, made it a tradition to attend Opening Day together.

On Monday afternoon, Brandon Schubert sat at a picnic table on the fourth level concourse with his 7-year-old son, Winston.

Paul died a few years ago, but his son and grandson have maintained the tradition.

Brandon spent $300 for two tickets. He estimated the whole day, with parking and concessions, will cost about $500.

“Honestly, I don’t know if we didn’t have this tradition if I would have done this,” Brandon said. “I grew up playing baseball, and I love baseball. But [his son] plays soccer, and I don’t know if he really likes baseball the way I did. I’m doing this because I’ve done this since the third grade, and it was with my dad.

“It’s just one of those things,” he said. “It’s like property tax. You set X amount aside every year because you know you’re going to have to pay it.”

The cost of attending pro sporting events has been an expensive proposition for the last 30 years.

Throw in inflation, and the trickle-down discomfort of higher gas prices, and the cost of leaving your driveway feels like it will soon require a second mortgage.

Now, more than ever before, some of the prices associated with attending any event is a perfectly good reason why a family may just stay in to watch Netflix, or Disney+.

To park your car at the Rangers game can cost as much as $40.

A large draft beer is $12.

A bottled water is $7.

A personal pizza is $12.

A mixed drink in a Rangers’ Opening Day cup is $24.

A “beer bat” is $25.

Nachos are $8.50.

You get the idea.

If you are really don’t fear your credit score, you will venture into the team store. You can find a Texas Rangers hat for $35, and a T-shirt is $50.

Go to any major league park in any city, and you will find similar prices. They’re higher in LA and New York, lower in Tampa and Milwaukee.

What fans pay in Arlington for a ticket, beer and a hot dog is going to be similar across the other 29 MLB parks.

On Monday afternoon, friends B.J. Carnes and Debbie Martin drove in from Tyler, and had free tickets through work.

B.J. bought a beer for herself and Debbie, for $20.

“Honestly I didn’t even look at the price [of concessions], because what does it even matter?” Martin asked. “It’s not like there’s anything I can do about it. We do this about three to four times a year, and we can do it.

“But a family of four? I don’t see how they can afford it.”

Many can’t.

“It’s like [the price of] a vacation,” Carnes said.

Higher prices do not explain all of those empty seats at Monday’s Rangers’ home opener.

But they probably explained some.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians for Anthony Castro

    The Blue Jays have landed a left-handed bat from the Guardians.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Pen

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o