Betty White's Team Release Heartfelt Message She Filmed For 100th Birthday

Lee Moran
·1 min read

Betty White thanked fans in a video that was filmed days before her death and was going to be released on her 100th birthday.

“I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years. Thank you so much and stick around,” White said in the clip recorded on Dec. 20 that her team shared on Instagram on Friday.

The “Golden Girls” actor died at age 99 on Dec. 31. She had a stroke on Christmas Day. White would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.

Watch the video here:

A post shared by Betty White (@bettymwhite)

In the caption of the video, White’s team thanked those fans who’d remembered the late TV legend with donations to animal shelters and rescues as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge that went viral following her death.

“She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have been so grateful to everyone,” they wrote.

“She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU — her fans,” they added. “She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank [you] from Betty and the animals.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

