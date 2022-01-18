Betty White's Assistant Shares 'One Of The Last Photos' Of TV Icon: 'Happy As Ever'

Betty White’s assistant shared one of the last photos to have been taken of the TV icon to mark what would have been her 100th birthday.

“She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever,” Kiersten Mikelas captioned the picture, taken on Dec. 20, that was posted on White’s official Facebook page on Monday.

“Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place” Mikelas added.

White died on Dec. 31 aged 99.

She had a stroke six days earlier on Christmas Day.

Fans on social media on Monday honored the “Golden Girls” actor on what would have been her landmark birthday with the #BettyWhiteChallenge, where they donated $5 to animal shelters and rescues, a cause close to her heart.

