Betty White is turning 100 and is inviting friends to celebrate with her from their local theater

Betty White's 100th birthday is coming soon and she's inviting her fans to celebrate with her on the big screen.

Fans can watch White's birthday celebration "100 Years Young" in select theaters, tickets are available through Fathom events. The 1-hour and 40-minute film features cameos from White's friends including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Jimmy Kimmel and others.

All tickets are $13.38.

Betty White is 99: Her top tips for living a long and healthy life

Celebrating Betty White: Betty White's life and career in photos

The film will highlight key moments in the actresses long career and her performances in The Golden Girls, hosting SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal and a special lost episode from White's first sitcom.

White, who was born on Jan. 17, 1922 near Chicago, was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995 and has earned eight Emmy Awards in a variety of categories. She has long been revered as "America's sweetheart" with some fans praising her as the person of the century.

When speaking on her longevity last year, White told People, "I am blessed with good health, so turning 99 is no different than turning 98."

"Don't take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others – not that I would – but you cannot lie to yourself," White told People.

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Celebrate Betty White's 100th birthday with '100 Years Young' movie