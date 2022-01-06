Betty White donated to this animal sanctuary for years, has baby donkey named after her

Television icon Betty White was famously known for being an animal supporter and advocate, and that love stretched to a donkey rescue in West Texas. After her death, the rescue wanted to honor her memory by naming their newest foal and nursery after the icon.

White, who died peacefully in her sleep Dec. 31, 2021, had been a donor to Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue since 2006. The country's largest sanctuary for abused and neglected donkeys, with more than 60 locations, is based in San Angelo, Texas.

Mark Meyers, executive director of the rescue, said when White started donating, her checks were under the name "Betty White-Ludden" and came from her home.

"A lot of people said it could be any Betty White, but the checks came from her house under her name and then started coming from her management company," Meyers said. "It was the real deal Betty White."

Betty White, legendary actress and America's favorite senior citizen, dies at 99

What is the #BettyWhiteChallenge? Fans honor the legendary actress and her animal advocacy

Betty White-Ludden, also known as Betty, was born Dec. 25, 2021, at the Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue near San Angelo, Texas. The foal was named after the late Betty White, a longtime supporter of the organization.

Meyers said she donated tens of thousands of dollars over the years to the rescue.

"She was a huge animal person all around the world," Meyers said. "We were on Animal Planet a few times, so maybe that's where she heard of us."

Although she was a longtime supporter, White and Meyers never had the opportunity to speak.

"Most donors don't want to be bothered and don't want their name out there, so they won't be harassed by other charities," Meyers said. "Philanthropy is very personal. They only support what they want to, so we try to not pester them."

'He stays': Betty White refused to remove Black dancer from her show in 1954

Legacy of animal advocacy honored with foal, nursery

When the jennet donkey foal was born on Christmas Day in 2021, the Texas location struggled to find a name befitting the newest foal until Dec. 31.

Story continues

Betty White-Ludden, Betty for short, was her given name in honor of the donor and icon. Not only was the new foal named after White, but the reconfigured nursery was also dedicated to her.

"We just finished the reconfiguration and made it so coyotes and dogs can't get into it: It's completely secure," Meyers said. "The donkeys in there are older, special needs, and of course, the moms and babies."

How to support this rescue in the Betty White Challenge

The rescue has been around for 21 years internationally and has 61 locations, with corporate headquarters in San Angelo. Meyers and his nonprofit are stubbornly dedicated to giving donkeys a happy life.

Just like Betty White, people can also support the donkey rescue as part of the Betty White Challenge, a fundraising effort circling the internet. The challenge, set for White's birthday on Jan. 17, will have people donating to charities for animals in her honor.

Meyers said the biggest way people can help is to give money, which can be found at his website's donation tab.

"Every one of those donkeys expect to eat every day," Meyers said. "They expect vaccines, deworming, hoofs trimmed and their teeth checked ... but it all costs money."

Hollywood stars, the entertainment industry mourn: 'SNL' pays tribute to Betty White by re-airing her 2010 episode

Meyers said his organization uses about 12,000 pounds of hay and 800 pounds of dry grass every day.

"Everything I have now takes a tremendous amount of money," Meyers said. "Throw in the fact that we're catching wild burros in the desert; I have employees who live in the desert. I have workers compensation, commercial vehicle insurance ... it all adds up."

Donations are critical for Meyers, who won't accept money from the government.

A statement on his website reads, "As long as I am the Executive Director of the Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue, we will never accept government funding."

Betty White-Ludden, also known as Betty, was born Dec. 25, 2021, at the Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue near San Angelo, Texas. The foal was named after the late Betty White, a longtime supporter of the organization.

The rescue is also working on a donkey history museum slated to open in October 2023 in Mesquite, Nevada.

Meyers said another way to help is to be an advocate for these animals that can't speak up for themselves.

"Donkeys have very few advocates," he said. "Just be one for them."

Betty White dies at 99: Here are some of her greatest career moments

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Betty White has baby donkey named after her by Texas animal sanctuary