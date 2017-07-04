Betts replaces injured Trout in AL All Star team

Jul 1, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts will start for the American League All Star team next week in place of injured MikeTrout, Major League Baseball announced on Monday.

Betts had the fourth-most votes among AL outfielders and entered Monday with a .286 batting average, 15 home runs and 51 RBIs. The 24-year-old will be making his second straight All Star appearance.

The Los Angeles Angels confirmed earlier in the day that Trout would miss the All Star Game. The reigning American League MVP has missed 33 games after having surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament and dorsal capsule in the thumb.

Trout, who was hitting .337 with 16 home runs and 36 RBIs before the injury, was elected as a starter for the American League for the fifth straight year.

