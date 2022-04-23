Betts, Muncy homer in Dodgers' 10th straight win vs Padres

  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, is greeted by third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    1/6

    Dodgers Padres Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, is greeted by third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by Freddie Freeman after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    2/6

    Dodgers Padres Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by Freddie Freeman after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner reacts while batting during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    3/6

    Dodgers Padres Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner reacts while batting during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim slides back to first base during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    4/6

    Dodgers Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim slides back to first base during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Nick Martinez reacts after Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner grounded out during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    5/6

    Dodgers Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Nick Martinez reacts after Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner grounded out during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy gestures after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    6/6

    Dodgers Padres Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy gestures after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, is greeted by third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) is greeted by Freddie Freeman after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner reacts while batting during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim slides back to first base during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
San Diego Padres' Nick Martinez reacts after Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner grounded out during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy gestures after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BERNIE WILSON
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Diego Padres
    San Diego Padres
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Dodgers
    Los Angeles Dodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Max Muncy
    Max Muncy
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mookie Betts hit two home runs and Max Muncy homered and had three RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres for the 10th straight time, 6-1 Friday night.

The Dodgers have outscored the Padres 57-23 in the winning streak, which started Aug. 24.

Julio Urias (1-1) combined with five relievers on a four-hitter. Urias held the Padres to one run and two hits in five innings, struck out six and walked three.

Betts and Muncy thrilled the several thousand Dodgers fans in the crowd of 44,482 at Petco Park by homering in the fifth inning. Betts also homered leading off the ninth, his second this season and his 20th career multi-homer game.

Betts tied the game at 1 with an impressive 420-foot shot into the second deck in left field leading off the fifth. Muncy gave the Dodgers the lead with a moonshot that just cleared the wall in right field with two outs. It was his second.

Muncy's homer chased Nick Martinez (0-2), who allowed two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, walked five and struck out four. Martinez walked the bases loaded with one out in the third and then got Justin Turner to ground into a double play.

Muncy hit a two-run, bases-loaded single in the seventh and Trea Turner followed with a sacrifice fly.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Placed RHP Blake Treinen, their setup man, on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort. The move was retroactive to Tuesday, meaning he’ll be eligible to return on April 29.

UP NEXT

LHP Tyler Anderson (1-0, 2.25) will make his first start for the Dodgers on Saturday in place of LHP Andrew Heaney, who is on the injured list with left shoulder discomfort. The Padres will counter with RHP Yu Darvish (1-1, 6.28).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended again by MLB

    Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer remains on paid administrative leave as Major League Baseball determines whether he violated its sexual assault policy.

  • What to Watch Saturday: A new Hallmark romance, this time with puppies

    Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In the latest movie from the T.D. Jakes anthology, interior decorator Zuri Maxwell meets handsome benefactor and entrepreneur Godfrey Anderson, and “compromises the values and morals that should guide her in an effort to be part of the moneyed world she so desperately wants to be part of.”

  • Ukraine war: Zelenskyy fears Russia's invasion was just the beginning, amid warning conflict could last for 'long period'

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was just the beginning - and Moscow has ambitions to capture other nations.

  • Major fallout as chair, 2 members of Thunder Bay, Ont., police board resign after administrator appointed

    A majority of the five board members who oversee the police service in Thunder Bay, Ont., have resigned. Board chair Kristen Oliver as well as Michael Power and Roy Pelletier, the two provincial appointees, submitted their resignations effective Friday, confirmed John Hannam, secretary of the Thunder Bay Police Service Board (TBPSB). The move, first reported by local news outlet TBNewswatch, comes just days after a provincial police watchdog agency appointed an administrator to oversee the TBPSB

  • Russia confirms casualties after missile cruiser sank last week - RIA

    Russia initially said all the ship's crew were evacuated after an ammunition blast triggered by a fire ripped through the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet. "Attempts by the crew to extinguish the fire were not successful," RIA quoted the defence ministry as saying. Last Saturday, the defence ministry released footage of what it said was the head of the navy meeting with around 100 Moskva crew members.

  • Elizabeth Olsen Basically Wore Silk Pajamas and Lingerie on the Red Carpet

    I hope this trend lasts forever.

  • Dad charged with murder of his 'beautiful' two-week-old baby

    Felicity-May Harvey died in a Manchester hospital on 11 January, three days after paramedics rushed to save her.

  • A bride-to-be who went viral for sharing her strict wedding rules says she wants to empower other couples to put themselves first

    "I wanted to make the video to show modern brides that it's okay to want the things that you want," Kaytlyn Rosko, the soon-to-be bride, told Insider.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • OG Anunoby breaks down fourth-quarter surge vs. Sixers

    OG Anunoby discussed finding his game in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s Game 2 loss to the 76ers, How officiating is forcing the Raptors to guard Joel Embiid differently than in the regular season, and what he’s looking forward to about returning to Toronto for Game 3. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc