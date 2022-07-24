Betts hits 200th career HR as Dodgers defeat Giants 4-2

  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts gestures before rounding third after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts gestures before rounding third after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts makes a catch on a ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts makes a catch on a ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, right, hits a solo home run as San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart watches during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, right, hits a solo home run as San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart watches during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, right, hits a solo home run as San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood, left, watches along with catcher Joey Bart, second from left, and home plate umpire Ramon DeJesus during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, right, hits a solo home run as San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood, left, watches along with catcher Joey Bart, second from left, and home plate umpire Ramon DeJesus during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, right, is congratulated by Freddie Freeman as he scores after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, right, is congratulated by Freddie Freeman as he scores after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, left, has a discussion with third base umpire Alfonso Marquez prior to baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, left, has a discussion with third base umpire Alfonso Marquez prior to baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts hit his 200th career home run, Julio Urías tossed six innings of two-hit ball and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 on Saturday to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman also homered for the Dodgers, who have won 14 of their last 15. Gavin Lux added an RBI triple in the sixth.

It was the first time this season Betts, Turner and Freeman have homered in the same game.

Urías (9-6) struck out five to improve to 6-0 in his last seven starts. David Price came on late in the ninth inning for his second career save.

The Giants appeared headed toward being shut out for the fifth time this season before putting together a two-out rally in the ninth. Thairo Estrada and Yermin Mercedes drew walks off Reyes Moronta before Luis González and Joey Bart followed with RBI singles off Price.

Price then got Austin Slater looking on a sinker with a 2-2 count to end the threat. The Giants have dropped three straight after winning five of six before the All-Star break.

Giants starter Alex Wood (6-8) struck out five straight Dodger hitters before Betts and Turner hit back-to-back solo shots in the third inning. Both came on sinkers with a full count and marked the fifth time this season the Dodgers had hit consecutive homers.

Betts became the 27th active player to reach the 200-homer milestone after going deep to left field. It was Betts' second of the four-game series and his 22nd of the season, which is tied for fourth in the NL.

Nine pitches later, Turner extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a drive into the stands in center.

Freeman's solo shot to right-center off John Brebbia in the seventh inning gave him an 11-game hitting streak. Freeman — who leads the NL with 118 hits and is second in batting average (.324) — is batting .524 (22 for 42) with five homers and 10 RBIs during that span.

Wood went four-plus innings and allowed two runs on four hits and struck out six.

STREAKING ALONG

This marks the fourth time since Turner was acquired by the Dodgers at the trade deadline last year that he has had a hitting streak of 10 or more games.

TWO-OUT MAGIC

All but one of the Dodgers' 18 runs in the first three games of this series have come with two outs. Of their 14 hits with two outs, 11 have gone for extra bases.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 3B Evan Longoria was taken out in the bottom of the fourth inning with a strained right hamstring. It happened while trying to beat out a double-play ball earlier in the frame. ... SS Brandon Crawford (left knee inflammation) took ground balls for the first time since he received a cortisone shot last Sunday.

Dodgers: RHP Blake Treinen (shoulder) threw a bullpen before the game. ... LHP Andrew Heaney remains on schedule to rejoin the rotation next week. With Los Angeles playing 18 straight games after the All-Star break, manager Dave Roberts could go with a six-man staff for at least one turn.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Alex Cobb (3-4, 4.09 ERA) goes for his first win since May 17. He is 0-3 in his last eight starts.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.13 ERA) becomes the second pitcher to make his 200th regular-season start at Dodger Stadium. Hall of Famer Don Sutton made the most with 270.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

