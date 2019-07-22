Bettor wins nearly $16K on $150 bet after Shane Lowry's British Open victory

Sporting News
A lucky bettor won $15,750 Sunday after betting $150 on Shane Lowry to win The British Open.

Kevin Slicker is having a great Monday.

He won $15,750 Sunday after betting $150 on Shane Lowry to win The British Open.

The 32-year-old Irish golfer had 105-1 odds going into the tournament and stunned the golf world by winning the major championship by six strokes.

During the tournament, Slicker (@LSUSlick on Twitter) put his ticket on sale for $11K but fortunately decided to keep it.

Slicker spoke with Patrick Everson from Covers.com about his winning ticket:

We can only guess how Slicker made such a bold prediction:

