Bettor turns $50 into more than $12K via 12-team, 3-sport parlay
For the second straight weekend, a highly improbable parlay hit at BetMGM.
Last week, it was a 10-team college football moneyline parlay that turned $50 into more than $10,000 for one lucky bettor. This time, it was a 12-leg parlay across multiple sports that included player props that brought home a payday of $12,970.52.
Again, it all started with a $50 bet.
Here are all 12 winners from Sunday’s action:
Dallas Cowboys moneyline (-167) vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears moneyline (-105) vs. Houston Texans
Tennessee Titans (-3.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Miami Dolphins (+12.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Green Bay Packers moneyline (-420) vs. Detroit Lions
Buffalo Bills moneyline (-128) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson over 2.5 passing touchdowns
Justin Herbert over 1.5 passing touchdowns
Kent State moneyline (-278) vs. Northern Kentucky
Iowa (-31) vs. Northern Illinois
Arizona State moneyline (-357) vs. Grand Canyon
Brooklyn Nets moneyline (-286) vs. Washington Wizards
NFL bets go smoothly
The bettor hit on all eight of his NFL bets, and did so with very little drama.
The Cowboys and Bears both won in blowout fashion. Dallas beat the Bengals 30-7 while the Bears crushed Houston 36-7. The Titans cruised as well, beating Jacksonville 31-10 and covering the spread easily.
The Packers weren’t able to cover the 8.5-point spread against the Lions thanks to a late field goal, but this bettor had Packers on the moneyline so the seven-point victory kept the parlay alive.
The Dolphins bet wasn’t in great shape entering the fourth quarter. The Chiefs had a 30-10 lead, but the Dolphins scored two late touchdowns and ended up losing by just six, 33-27.
The final NFL game bet came on Sunday night with the Bills taking care of business against the Steelers, 26-15.
The two NFL player prop bets hit comfortably as well. Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes in the Seattle Seahawks’ blowout win over the New York Jets while Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert hit his over 1.5 TD passes with a 12-yard scoring connection with Tyron Johnson late in the third quarter.
College hoops drama in Arizona
While things went relatively drama-free in the NFL, this bettor really had to sweat out one of the college basketball picks.
No. 3 Iowa covered the 31-point spread easily against Northern Illinois and Kent State cruised past Northern Kentucky, but No. 23 Arizona State had its hands full with Grand Canyon in a back-and-forth game that came down to the final seconds.
Though the Sun Devils led by as many as eight points in the second half, they could never pull away. ASU’s lead was 68-64 with 1:34 to play before Grand Canyon hit back-to-back 3-pointers to take a 70-68 lead with 30 seconds remaining.
It was Grand Canyon’s first lead in nearly 14 minutes of play, but it wouldn’t last. Coming out of a timeout, Remy Martin drilled a contested trey from the corner to give his team a 71-70 lead with nine seconds to go.
Grand Canyon’s attempt at a game-winner at the buzzer rimmed out, and the bettor’s parlay was alive and well.
REMY MARTIN. pic.twitter.com/PMyZjvlTYD
— Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) December 13, 2020
Sweating out NBA preseason
The two games played latest in the day Sunday were the SNF Bills-Steelers game. Buffalo maintained a fairly comfortable lead most of the way, so the only thing standing between the bettor and more than $12,000 was… an NBA preseason game between the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.
The game was Kevin Durant’s debut in a Nets uniform. Durant played 24 minutes and helped the Nets build an 18-point halftime lead, but the Wizards battled back.
With Durant resting on the bench, the Nets’ lead was just six points after three quarters. Washington ended up taking a 111-110 lead with 5:07 remaining but late points from players like Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Rodions Kurucs and Chris Chiozza ended up sealing the victory for Brooklyn.
It was Chiozza, a 25-year-old guard who spent time with both the Nets and Wizards last season, who scored the game’s final four points to give the Nets the win and complete the parlay.
