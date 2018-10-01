Bettor places $1,600 bet on Alabama to win, walks away with $1.60 profit

Alabama won big against Louisiana-Lafayette. (AP Photo)

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a cake matchup against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday. It was pretty much a guaranteed win, which should have made it an appealing option for gamblers, right?

Of course not. That’s not how sportsbooks work. The oddsmakers determined Alabama was -99,000 favorites to defeat the Ragin’ Cajuns. Given that, it wouldn’t have made much sense to put money on Alabama. You just weren’t going to make much of a profit.

But that didn’t stop one bettor from placing close to $1,600 on the Crimson Tide, according to ESPN’s David Purdum. That bet paid out a whopping $1.60 profit after the Crimson Tide won 56-14.

The bettor just placed money on Alabama to win. The bet did not include the spread. Alabama was favored by about 49 points depending on the book. It didn’t matter for this bet, but Alabama did not cover.

Given the small payout, we have to ask: Why make this bet in the first place? Alabama wasn’t going to lose, but if they did … you’re out a fair chunk of change. Even if a loss was nonexistent it doesn’t seem worth the risk considering you’re walking away with $1.60.

We’ll leave the gambler’s motives alone for now. Here’s hoping they “splurged” on their favorite fast food item from the dollar menu with their winnings.

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Did AaronRodgers take a shot at his own head coach?

• Terez Paylor: There are no winners in NFL star’s brutal injury scenario

• Stunning call helps Gruden get first win since 2008

• Orioles’ $161M man finishes with worst batting average

