PGA betting: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am head-to-head matchups

This week’s PGA event should be a fun one: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. Last year’s event was a two-course rotation, but we are back to a three-course rotation, which means all golfers will play Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula one time each Thursday through Saturday. The cut will follow 54 holes before closing out the fourth round on Pebble Beach on Sunday.

Both Pebble and Spyglass are par 72s, while Monterey is a par 71, with all three courses falling under the 7,000-yard mark.The long-drivers excelled last week for the Farmers Insurance Open, but for this week, the player who can hit accurately off the tee — tied with a solid iron game — will do well.

I’m also looking for those with a great history in this event. Even though it is a rotating course tournament, consistency will hold some weight. These are the two full tournament head-to-head matchups I like.

Lanto Griffin (-105) vs. Matthew Fitzpatrick

Griffin has played here just twice, missing the cut in 2018 and tying for ninth in 2020, but Griffin is coming into this with some rhythm after playing back-to-back events at The American Express and tying for 30th in last week’s Farmers Insurance Open. Griffin has gained strokes ball striking in his last three events and gained strokes putting in both 2022 tournaments. He tends to putt fairly well on Poa annua greens, gaining strokes or at least staying neutral in six of his last eight tournaments on this surface.

We haven’t seen Fitzpatrick play since October in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. His last three tournaments have been in events with no strokes gained data other than total strokes gained, and that data point says he’s lost strokes in his last two events, including the Hero. His last recorded event was a missed cut at The Northern Trust in August. Aside from that, Fitzpatrick has also played in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am just twice, a 2019 missed cut and a T60 in 2020.

I’m backing the player with rhythm who has a good thing building and fading the player that may not be working on his game.

Jason Day of Australia is a strong PGA play this week. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Jason Day (-105) vs. Jordan Spieth

I really love Day this week. In a recent interview, he talked about last week’s Farmers Insurance Open being the first tournament he’s played pain-free. The result was a T3 with the best player on tour in Jon Rahm, finishing just one stroke off the lead. Both Day and Spieth have great tournament histories. In his last five events here, Day has finished T7 or better in all five, while Spieth has finished T9 or better in three, including a win in 2017.

The difference is recent form. Since Spieth finished runner-up in The Open Championship in July, he has lost strokes ball striking in six of his last seven recorded events. He has still managed to pull in three top 20s, but in last week’s Farmers event, Spieth missed the cut having lost 5.66 strokes total and losing strokes in every category. In other words, Spieth’s stat lines are bleeding red. Not having off-the-tee-shot or iron play in check could really hurt this week during a three-course rotation. Spieth also is +220 to miss the cut if that tickles your fancy.