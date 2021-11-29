Betting NFL: 3 player props for Seattle at Washington

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (-1) and Washington Football Team (O/U 47) may not look enticing on paper, but it could end up being quite the interesting Week 12 finale.

The Football Team opened as a one-point home favorite and is now a one-point home underdog. I’m sure the thought is, ‘How could Taylor Heinicke be favored over Russell Wilson?’ It’s a tale of two teams going in opposite directions. Since his return back to the field, Wilson and the Seahawks have lost back-to-back games (on a three-game losing streak), while WFT came out of the bye with a resurgence, defeating both Tampa Bay and Carolina.

They say that no team is ever as good or as bad as the week before but I’m starting to think that perhaps Wilson isn’t entirely 100%. These are the props I like for Monday night.

Prop: Russell Wilson to throw an interception (+120)

If you took every NFL quarterback who played on Sunday in Week 12 to throw an interception, you would have made bank. Of the 22 starting QBs who took the field, 16 threw at least one interception. Overall, there were 27 interceptions thrown on Sunday, including two from the two backups in P.J. Walker (Carolina) and Drew Lock (Denver). This was something I noticed in the early slate and took advantage in the afternoon and late games.

You never just blind bet something because of a ‘trend’ but the option does make sense here. Wilson may not be fully healthy. He threw two interceptions in one of his last two games back from injury, while WFT forced two interceptions from Tom Brady with a defense starting to look the part that was really talked up preseason. You’re getting plus-money value on something that is probable.

Taylor Heinicke’s interception odds are -130. He has not thrown an interception in either of the last two games after the bye but the Seahawks did force one from Aaron Rodgers in their 17-0 loss to the Packers. Play one, play both, play none, the option is yours. On Sunday, there were five games in which the quarterback from both teams threw a pick.

Prop: DeAndre Carter receiving yards OVER 18.5 (-115)

The focus will be on WFT’s Terry McLaurin but Carter should get some attention here as well. Since the bye, Carter has 56 and 22 receiving yards on five total receptions. Perhaps Carter is becoming a trustworthy WR as he’s been second in targets in back-to-back games. In both, Carter hit the over on this total with a single reception. Plus, the Seahawks are allowing 270 passing yards per game, 30th in the NFL.

Prop DeAndre Carter anytime touchdown (+320)

Heinicke has five straight games throwing a touchdown pass, while Carter now has three touchdown receptions in as many weeks stemming from four red-zone targets. The Seahawks don’t give up many passing scores, allowing just 14 on the season (10th), but if you wanted to roll the dice on an anytime touchdown prop, Carter should be your go-to as it is offering the most value compared to RB Antonio Gibson (+110) or WR McLaurin (+140). Cross your fingers Carter can make it four straight games with a scoring reception.