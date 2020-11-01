Betting Info - Tennessee - Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports may receive compensation from BetMGM in connection with the wagers you make on the BetMGM platforms.

Yahoo Sports Betting Info - Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state known for the Great Smoky Mountains — a part of the Appalachian Mountain chain — and the vibrant tourism and music scene of Nashville, home of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

It is a largely conservative state, with a liberal imprint in the greater Nashville area, and it doesn’t have a history of supporting gambling. Tennessee has no casinos or racetracks, though in 1987 it tried to enter the horse racing space that included wagering with the Racing Control Act, but it was never fully implemented and it was repealed in 2015.

Is it legal to bet at a casino in Tennessee?

No, there are no casinos or racetracks in Tennessee.

Is online gambling legal in Tennessee?

Yes and no. Traditional gambling (casino games, poker) isn’t legal, but horse racing wagering is allowed and daily fantasy companies are allowed to operate in the state.

What about legal sports betting?

This is where the news gets better for Tennesseans. Online sports betting technically came into law in 2019, but numerous regulations needed to be worked out, so the state didn’t get its official betting laws in place until April 2020. The state became one of the few official legal sport betting states on Nov. 1, 2020, after months of preparation.

Where is sports betting legal in Tennessee?

Sports betting is only available online via apps on smartphones, tablets and computers. Only those 21 and over, and physically in the state are allowed to wager. Offshore sports betting remains illegal in Tennessee.

What kinds of bets and betting guides will you find on Yahoo Sportsbook?

You can find an array of betting guides on Yahoo Sportsbook, as well as up to date odds offered by our partner, BetMGM! See all of our helpful odds guides below for the best tips and tricks and available lines as they become available.

What do NFL odds look like?

NFL odds guide: There are three common NFL betting lines: the side, total and moneyline.

Side: The side refers to the point spread. While the odds can fluctuate, most sides are -110, meaning you have to bet $110 to win $100.

Cowboys -7 -100

Giants +7 -110

In that example, the Cowboys are a 7-point favorite and must win by more than 7 to win the bet. If the game ends with a 7-point Cowboys win, the bet is a push and you get your money back.

Total: The total also generally has -110 odds on each side. The sportsbook sets a line, such as 48.5, and bettors decide whether the game will go over or under that total.

Moneyline: The moneyline removes the point spread. Bettors take a team to win straight up.

Packers -200

Bears +180

In this example, a bettor must lay $200 to win $100 on the Packers. A $100 bet on the Bears would win $180, but Chicago has to win straight up.

