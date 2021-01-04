Betting Info - Iowa - Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports may receive compensation from BetMGM in connection with the wagers you make on the BetMGM platforms.

Iowa is the 30th most populous state in America and has long been known for its agricultural strength.

Over time the state’s economy has diversified and has branched into manufacturing, technology and green energy production.

The Hawkeye State takes center stage every four years with its presidential caucus, which plays a key role in the country choosing the major two-party candidates.

Des Moines is the state capital and Iowa’s largest city. It hosts the Iowa State Fair and is the site of Drake University and the Des Moines Art Center.

Iowa City is the home of the University of Iowa and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, a creative writing program that counts Robert Penn Warren, Jane Smiley and Philip Roth among its 17 Pulitzer Prize-winning alumni.

Iowa has a long history of gambling and had casino riverboats as early as the 1800s, but gambling was eventually outlawed until 1989.

Is it legal to bet at a casino in Iowa?

Yes, the state has over 20 casinos — including riverboat casinos, pari-mutuel racetracks, and Indian casinos — that offer an array of betting opportunities.

Is online betting legal in Iowa?

Yes and no. You can bet on horse and dog racing online — and now sports — but online casinos are prohibited.

What about legal sports betting?

Yes, sports betting and daily fantasy sports have been legal since August 2019.

Where is sports betting legal in Iowa?

Bettors 21 and over can bet anywhere in the state at numerous casinos or via smartphones, tablets and computers after registering online or at a sportsbook. Offshore sports betting remains illegal in Iowa.



What kinds of bets and betting guides will you find on Yahoo Sportsbook?

You can find an array of betting guides on Yahoo Sportsbook, as well as up to date odds offered by our partner, BetMGM! See all of our helpful odds guides below for the best tips and tricks and available lines as they become available.

What do NFL odds look like?

NFL odds guide: There are three common NFL betting lines: the side, total and moneyline.

Side: The side refers to the point spread. While the odds can fluctuate, most sides are -110, meaning you have to bet $110 to win $100.

Cowboys -7 -100

Giants +7 -110

In that example, the Cowboys are a 7-point favorite and must win by more than 7 to win the bet. If the game ends with a 7-point Cowboys win, the bet is a push and you get your money back.

Total: The total also generally has -110 odds on each side. The sportsbook sets a line, such as 48.5, and bettors decide whether the game will go over or under that total.

Moneyline: The moneyline removes the point spread. Bettors take a team to win straight up.

Packers -200

Bears +180

In this example, a bettor must lay $200 to win $100 on the Packers. A $100 bet on the Bears would win $180, but Chicago has to win straight up.

Are there extra bets for big games like the Super Bowl?

Sportsbooks will offer proposition bets, or “props,” on big games. Props are famously associated with Super Bowl betting.

For the Super Bowl there are prop bets on many different things, like which player will score the first touchdown and even the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach. A common prop bet is on yards for specific players, such as “Tom Brady over/under 305.5 passing yards.”

What do MLB odds look like?

MLB odds guide: The betting lines for baseball games are typically different than football or basketball. You’ll see point spreads for those sports, but the most common bet in baseball is the moneyline. You just need your team to win, but will find higher odds on better teams.

Dodgers -220

Padres +200

In this example, you’d have to bet $220 on the favored Dodgers to win $100. However, a $100 bet on the underdog Padres would win $200.

What are some other odds offered for baseball?

Like most other sports, you’ll find totals offered for baseball. You can bet the over or under on total runs scored by both teams.

Another common bet is on the run line. That does incorporate a point spread, which is typically 1.5 runs with the odds changing.

Dodgers -1.5 -130

Padres +1.5 +110

Using the example from the first section, the Dodgers’ odds come way down but now they have to win by 2 or more runs.

Can you bet World Series odds for MLB?

Like all other sports, futures bets are quite popular in baseball. You can bet your favorite team to win the championship throughout the season, with odds changing as their fortunes rise or fall.

Another popular bet is win totals. Oddsmakers set a win total for each team, and you can bet on whether that team will go over or under that win total.

You can also bet on props like who will win MVP, or over/under on how many home runs or hits certain players will have in a season.

What do NBA odds looks like?

NBA odds guide: The football and basketball betting line look very similar. The most common odds you’ll see in the NBA are with the point spread.

Bucks -4

Lakers +4

In that example, the Bucks are the 4-point favorites, and have to win by 5 or more points to win the bet. If the Bucks win by exactly 4 points, it’s a “push” and the bet is refunded. These bets usually have -110 odds on each side, meaning bettors win $100 on a $110 wager.

What other NBA odds are offered?

The over/under, or “total,” and the moneyline are the two other common bets made on NBA games.

The total (combined points by both teams) is set by the sportsbook, and bettors can choose to bet over or under the total. Those bets normally have -110 odds.

Knicks +180

Celtics -200

The moneyline eliminates the point spread. Bettors just take a team to win straight up, and the odds change based on who is favored.

In this example, a $100 bet on the underdog Knicks would win $180 if New York won straight up. Bettors would have to lay $200 on the favored Celtics to win $100.

Do sportsbooks offer NBA Finals odds before and during the season?

A popular NBA bet is wagering on who will win the championship, and those odds are offered almost year-round. A 76ers fan who wants to bet Philadelphia to win the NBA Finals might get 10-to-1 odds before the season.

What do NHL odds look like?

NHL odds guide: Hockey betting lines are similar to baseball. The most common wager is on the moneyline, in which bettors are picking a team to win straight up.

Canadiens -140

Rangers +120

In that example, a bettor must wager $140 on the favored Canadiens to win $100. A $100 bet on the underdog Rangers would return $120.

Are there other odds on NHL games?

Like most sports, the over/under for combined goals by both teams is a popular bet. The sportsbook sets the total, for example 6.5 goals, and bettors can take over or under that number.

There is also a “puck line” bet, which works like the point spread in football or basketball. It is normally a 1.5-goal spread with the odds changing.

Canadiens -1.5 +130

Rangers +1.5 -150

In that example, the Canadiens must win by two or more goals to win a bet, but a $100 bet would return $130. If the Rangers win or lose by exactly one goal, Rangers bettors would win $100 on a $150 bet.

Are Stanley Cup odds offered for the NHL?

Bettors can make a wager on any team to win the Stanley Cup, and those odds are generally offered year-round.

What do college football odds look like?*

NCAAF odds guide: During the college football season, there will be dozens of games on the board most Saturdays. Three types of odds are the most common:

Point spread: The point spread, also called the “side,” evens the playing field in a lopsided matchup.

Alabama -35.5

New Mexico State +35.5

With this example, bettors backing the underdog New Mexico State need the Aggies to win or keep the losing margin to 35 points or less. Alabama would need to win by 36 or more points for Crimson Tide bettors to cash that wager.

Over/under: These bets, also called the “total,” are simple. The sportsbook sets a line on combined points by both teams, and bettors can take over or under that point total.

Moneyline: This bet removes the point spread, with corresponding odds for the favorite and underdog.

Ohio State -400

Penn State +350

In this example, Ohio State backers would need to lay $400 on the favorite Buckeyes to win $100. A $100 bet on Penn State would return $350, but the Nittany Lions would have to win straight up.

Which future bets are available for college football?

The most popular future bet is on the College Football Playoff national champion. Bettors can also wager on who will win the Heisman Trophy, and usually sportsbooks offer future bets for over/under win totals on teams from the major conferences.

What do odds look like for college basketball?*

NCAAB odds guide: There are hundreds of games to bet on in any particular week during the college basketball season, and the most popular bet is on the point spread.

North Carolina +2.5

Duke -2.5

For this game, Duke would have to win by 3 points or more to cover the spread. If North Carolina won or lost by 2 points or less, Tar Heels bettors would cash their ticket.

What other odds are offered on college basketball?

Other than the point spread, the over/under (or “total”) is the most common bet. Sportsbooks set a line for combined points by both teams and bettors can wager whether the final score will be over or under that total.

There are also moneyline bets, which removes the point spread but changes the odds on each team.

UCLA +250

Arizona -280

A $100 bet on UCLA would return $250 if the Bruins won straight up. Arizona bettors would have to lay $280 to win $100, but the Wildcats would only have to win the game and not cover a point spread.

Can I bet on March Madness?

The first two rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament has become a popular weekend in Las Vegas. Fans come from around the country to bet on March Madness.

During the tournament, sportsbooks will offer odds on who will win each region and make the Final Four. Fans can bet on who will win the championship, and those odds are generally offered year-round.

Gambling Problem Help information:

Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM; visit BetMGM.com/Yahoo for Terms and Conditions. 21+. CO, IN, NJ or WV only. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ & WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN) or 1-800-522-4700 (CO).