NFL betting: Three player props for Cowboys-Eagles on Monday night

Monday Night Football has been a treat the last two weeks. The matchup between the Ravens and Raiders in Week 1 was thrilling and even the Lions at Packers in Week 2 turned out to be pretty good, considering how underwhelming both teams were the week before.

Monday night should be another entertaining game as the Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) play host to the Philadelphia Eagles in their first home game of the season. With a game total of 51 at BetMGM, points are expected. Here are the props I like for tonight’s matchup.

Jalen Hurts over 247.5 passing yards (-115)

Through two games, the Dallas Cowboys have been exposed with the secondary giving up a total of 692 passing yards to 147 rushing yards. Fun nugget via Warren Sharp: 91.8% of the fantasy points allowed by Dallas have come from passing plays. With such a high exposure rate, you can correctly guess that it’s the highest in the league.

Hurts has just six starts, three of which have been on the road. In all three he passed for this number or higher.

Jalen Hurts over 53.5 rushing yards (-115)

Hurts may have an opportunity for some passing plays, but he’s also a mobile quarterback that can threaten this Cowboys defense with his legs. Dallas did not face a mobile quarterback in Week 1 against Tom Brady or Week 2 against Justin Herbert.

With 416 rushing yards in six career starts, Hurts will utilize his strength against rookie linebacker/defensive end Micah Parsons, who has filled his role nicely subbing for DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory.

Tony Pollard over 21.5 receiving yards (-120)

Pollard is coming off a big game of 109 rushing yards and 31 receiving yards. Pollard has been quite effective so far as a receiver, hitting this total in back-to-back games. The Eagles did a fair job of limiting the run against San Francisco, holding Elijah Mitchell to 42 yards on 17 carries. The use of Pollard as a short-passing, middle-of-the-field, on-the-edge player could come into play, similarly to how he was used in Week 1 against Tampa Bay.

One additional nugget: turnovers

The Dallas defense leads the league in takeaways through two games, forcing four interceptions and two fumbles. However, the Eagles are the only team that has not had a turnover yet and is also the only team that has not forced a turnover on defense.

Interception props

Prescott over .5 (+100), under (-135)

Hurts over .5 (-160), under (+120)

Turnover props

Eagles commit first turnover (-125)

Cowboys commit first turnover (+120)

No turnover (+800)