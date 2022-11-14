College football betting: Lay the points with the best passing offense in the country in Week 12

My first college football piece of the week is focused on either backing a favorite or a game total. These picks are now 9-2 overall after cashing with a big Michigan cover last week. As the regular season nears an end, I’m backing another large favorite in what will be its final home game of the year.

Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is coming off a massive win for Washington against Pac-12 rivals Oregon, which knocked the Ducks out of playoff contention. Surprisingly not even listed in Heisman odds at most shops, Penix Jr. leads the country in passing yards (3,640), is top 25 in passing average (8.5) and top 10 in passing touchdowns (25). His production behind center has allowed Washington’s offense to average 37 points per game, 39 when playing at home.

Penix Jr. has been stellar but Washington’s assortment of receivers deserve recognition as well. Both Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan are in the top 35 in receiving yards. Standing at 6-foot-3, Odunze is explosive and efficient. With his acceleration, Odunze will carve up Colorado’s secondary.

The Buffaloes defense is brutally bad, ranking 103rd in passing defense while allowing an average of 260 passing yards per game. The Buffaloes are bottom 10 in opponent yards per pass attempt, opponent completion percentage and allow opposing offenses to score an average of 41.7 points per game. In five road games Colorado has played, the Buffaloes have been outscored, 230-63, scoring 10 points or less in three of those contests. Entering back-to-back road games, Colorado last week allowed USC 531 total yards offense in a 55-17 stomping.

In what will be the final home game of the season for the Huskies, lay the points with the massive favorites and enjoy watching Penix Jr. put on a show for the home crowd.