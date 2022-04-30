ATP betting: Is Novak Djokovic ready to return to form?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pamela Maldonado
·Betting analyst
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Novak Djokovic
    Novak Djokovic
    Serbian tennis player
  • Rafael Nadal
    Rafael Nadal
    Spanish tennis player
  • Alexander Zverev
    Alexander Zverev
    German tennis player
  • Carlos Alcaraz
    Carlos Alcaraz
    Spanish tennis player

The ATP heads to Spain for the Madrid Open, the second ATP Masters 1000 event of the clay court season. The last few months have been one of the best stretches of tennis we’ve had in some time, surely since the start of the pandemic.

For one, Rafa Nadal had a 20-0 win streak that resulted in three titles, including the Australian Open for his 21st Grand Slam championship before losing to American Taylor Fritz in the BNP Paribas Open Final in mid-March. The thing is, we haven’t seen Rafa since. After Indian Wells, Nadal took some time off citing a rib fracture that forced him to miss the Monte Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open. However, he is back in the draw in Spain after some time away and looking to win his first Madrid title since 2017.

Betting odds to win ATP Madrid Open via BetMGM

Rafael Nadal +210

Carlos Alcaraz +400

Novak Djokovic +500

Stefanos Tsitsipas +600

Alexander Zverev +1200

The surface

Though it is clay, this is Madrid and altitude becomes a factor. The elevation means the air is thinner, which allows the ball to travel with more pace. There are two types of players who can win this event. Those with a power serve and power ground stroke game like reigning champ Zverev, or those that are really good counter strikers like Djokovic.

Let’s break down the draw.

Novak Djokovic durante la final contra Andrey Rublev en el Abierto de Serbia en Belgrado, el 24 de abril de 2022. (AP Foto/Darko Vojinovic)
Novak Djokovic has had an up and down ATP season. (AP Foto/Darko Vojinovic)

Madrid Open first quarter, featuring Novak Djokovic

Odds to win 1st quarter

Djokovic +150

Casper Ruud +250

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +650

Hubert Hurkacz +700

Djokovic has now played eight matches in 2022 after missing events due to his vaccination status. He has gone 5-3 in those matches and 3-2 on clay. In the Serbia Open last week, Djokovic had a pattern: lose the opening set, go on to win the match. That is, until he lost to Russian Andrey Rublev in the final, getting wrecked in the third set 6-0.

Djokovic said an illness led to his fatigue, which could very well be the truth but his three-set pattern could also be a sign that he’s still finding his groove this year after some time off. Djoker holds three titles in Madrid with the last coming in 2019. If he finds himself in better shape this time around, he could face 18-year-old phenom Alcaraz in the semifinal or … Nadal.

Madrid Open second quarter, featuring Rafa Nadal

Odds to win 2nd quarter

Nadal +100

Alcaraz +165

Miomir Kecmanovic +1000

How healthy is Nadal? In a post announcing his return, Nadal said that “despite having a short preparation,” he was ready to play at home and that he would do his “best.” However, his draw is tough for someone that has been out for a month recovering from a fracture on short prep time.

Right out of the gate, Nadal will face a player to watch in Kecmanovic. The Serbian definitely has been making some noise but perhaps is still under the radar having made five straight quarterfinals in Rio, Chile, Indian Wells, Miami, and Serbia, losing all five before breaking through to the semis this week in Munich. Three of those five losses, however, were to eventual BNP champ Fritz, eventual Miami champ Alcaraz, and to world No. 1 Djokovic. Now the 22-year-old is coming into this event with some momentum while catching Nadal off some rest time. Now, I'm not calling for the upset, but it is a challenge for a first match back.

If Nadal gets through, he could then face another formidable opponent in fellow Spaniard in Pablo Carreno Busta to then potentially face Alcaraz in the quarterfinals and maybe Djokovic in the semis. It's not an easy draw if Nadal were healthy. It’s especially not an easy draw coming back from injury.

My mind would be blown if Nadal won this event. His last win here came in 2017 and in his last three appearances, Nadal has not reached the finals, losing in the quarters twice and semis.

Madrid Open third and fourth quarter, featuring Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev

Odds to win 3rd and 4th quarter

Tsitsipas -105 / Zverev +160

Andrey Rublev +250 / Jannik Sinner +400

Diego Schwartzman +450 / Sebastian Korda +650

Robert Bautista Agut +1000 / Felix Auger-Aliassime +800

The bottom half of the draw is a lot less interesting. You have players with either less experience or less success on clay, and then some players who could make noise like Italian Jannik Sinner, if he were healthy. Sinner has both withdrawn and retired from matches this year. Zverev is the reigning champ and also won in 2018. He has a friendly draw to make another deep run, at least to win his quarter.

The question mark becomes Tsitsipas, the Greek who has now lost three times to Alcaraz and once on clay. Tsitsipas could face Zverev in the semis, where he holds a 7-3 head-to-head record, including a quarterfinal Madrid win in 2019. However, I'd be more inclined to believe that Zverev has a shot at an upset here. Back in 2019, Zverev had yet to reach the level of play he's at now. I wouldn't be concerned with his Round of 16 straight-set loss to 19-year-old Holger Rune in Munich this week because an ATP 250 a week before a Masters 1000 event isn't something that would intrigue a top-10 player.

Madrid Open predictions and best bets

This is an interesting tournament because you have players returning from injury that are favored (Nadal and Djokovic), players that are dominating the field (Alcaraz), and players, who if the draw breaks their way, could repeat a deep run (Tsitsipas and Zverev). I’m passing on Nadal. He's coming back from a fracture and admitted to having little to no prep time for an event that doesn't suit his game all that well.

The best bet would be to look at match play, but if you wanted to fire on an outright, then Zverev +1200 could be it. He has a friendly draw to the quarters and holds a 15-2 record here with two titles on a court that suits his big-serve and heavy groundstroke game. He could very well make it to the final and that's what you want when taking futures — to wager a player most likely to make the final. The surprise factor could be a potential quarterfinal match against Sinner. If the Italian doesn't have blister problems, he has a shot with his last two losses against Zverev being third-set tiebreaks. You could look to back Sinner as an underdog if that match does come to fruition.

As to who will be in the Final from the top half, I’m leaning to Alcaraz but he would have to get through Djokovic and I’m not ready to call that a win just yet. We’ve seen Alcaraz win three titles this season, two on clay, including ATP 500 Barcelona. We’ve only seen Alcaraz play one elite player, however, and that’s Nadal, whom he nearly picked off, losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the Indian Wells semifinals. Djokovic will find his rhythm again, and if he has found his way to the semifinal of this event, you have to believe that it’s his comeback time.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jossara Jinaro, ER and The Young and the Restless actress, dies of cancer at 48

    "Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend," her husband wrote on Facebook.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Shore, Oilers use shootout to edge Canucks 3-2 in final game of regular season

    EDMONTON — Devin Shore was the lone player to score in a shootout session that went 10 players as the Edmonton Oilers managed to close out the season with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, without star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who were given a rest in advance of the playoffs. Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers (49-27-6) who set a new franchise record for consecutive games with a point at home, going 14-0-1 in their last 15 appearances at

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.

  • NHL's future stars finally get their chance to shine at U18 men's worlds

    Meet the teenage phenoms who will be the talk of the '23 and '24 NHL Drafts.