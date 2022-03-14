Betting 101: How to handle the lows and highs of sports betting

Guys, I got carried away. Betting on tennis is definitely one of my strengths. I love football and excel on college football totals, but once the season is over, my focus shifts to ATP tennis, which is my bread and butter.

It’s been a good 2022 season thus far, consistently hitting the 64-68 percent win mark, but over the weekend the world slapped me in the face and shouted, “Chill, girl, chill!”

The BNP Paribas Open is going on right now in Indian Wells, California. I started out with a 4-0 record and was feeling great about my process. I took to Twitter to share my 67 percent record since the start of 2022 and how I was holding a perfect mark through the first few days of the tournament. But then … Gamblor said, “Sit back down!” and hit me with an 0-2 day.

The key to successful sports betting is handling losses. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for MGM National Harbor)

Here are some tips for surviving betting's inevitable swings.

Don’t mistake being boastful for confidence

Whether you invest in the stock market, play poker or bet sports, one thing remains constant: You have to have confidence in your process in order to succeed. There are betting opportunities daily. You will lose often. These are facts. It’s important to "trust the process" and ride the waves of volatility that is sports wagering. Having confidence in yourself is not having the need for glory nor needing validation from others. Are you happy with the analysis you put together in order to make your best educated guess for an outcome? If yes, then that is your validation.

Beware of those who brag about their abilities, records and accomplishments. Gambling Twitter is filled with touts and salesmen all yearning for a piece of the attention pie. These are the ones that will always post the wins but never the losses out of fear of looking bad or admitting they were wrong.

This is sports! We are all doing our best to predict an outcome in something we have zero control over. Losses will happen. Look for those and trust those who will proudly wear the losses just as loudly as the wins.

Story continues

Staying neutral

I’ve always said that if you want to experience the true highs and lows of gambling, then sit down at a poker table with $1,000 and you will quickly understand the swings. Through hours of grinding you could build up to three times your starting amount, or in seconds — and I do mean with one decision — you could lose every dollar.

The key is knowing that you have the ability to build it back up and not let emotions get the best of you. Something I tweeted in 2019 will forever hold relevance: “Key is to feel neutral.”

The thing about sports betting:



You can LOVE your card & be wrong.

You can HATE your card & be right.



Key is to feel neutral. You put in the time/research & went with it.



If it works, cool. Analyze & learn why it worked. If it didn't work, cool. Analyze & learn why it didn't. — Pamela Maldonado (@pamelam35) October 5, 2019

You could do all the homework and analyze the game perfectly, but through one missed call from a referee, one missed extra point or one gust of wind, and your "on track to win" pick could flip to a loser. Poker players study their hands. They jot down situations that occurred and discuss them with a coach or other players afterward. As bettors, we should be doing the same.

Don’t just look at wins and losses, but instead analyze your picks and understand why it was indeed the right call or what you may have missed that made your play a dud. Did you undervalue back-to-back road games or overvalue a player making a return from injury? Whatever your reason was for making a wager, follow up afterward to see if your reasoning was accurate or if you just got lucky.

The case for being a same-size bettor

Bankroll management will forever be the most important factor in … life. Yes, you’ve heard it before. Yes, it’s old news. Yes, it’s cliche to talk about. However, without properly managing your bankroll, you can (and likely will) go bust in a hurry. You often see bettors make a four-unit play, while on the same betting card also posting one-unit wagers. This isn’t wrong. However, this is my way of thinking: If you are super confident in one play but four times less confident in another, then why make the lesser bets? FOMO? Just in case you happen to be right, then you didn't miss out on the opportunity of making one unit? Stick with high-quality, high-conviction plays only. They may be less frequent, but they are superior plays.

This is why I am a same-size bettor. If I make a bet on two plays, it is because I am equally confident in both and can’t decide which to roll with so by default, I roll with both. Don’t let your ego bust your bankroll. Sports betting is about the long game. It’s perfectly OK with keeping the same unit size and going for a slow build rather than taking a high-risk approach. As much as it is about building your bankroll, it’s also about protecting and preserving it.

I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my betting career. I like to be transparent, open and honest about these mistakes to help you avoid the ones I’ve made.