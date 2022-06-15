bettermoo(d) In Talks with Major Retailers as its Revolutionary Dairy Alternative Moodrink is Expected to Launch this Summer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 /bettermoo(d) Food Corporation(CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5)(WKN:A3DNBE) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, dairy alternatives brand, bettermoo(d) Holdings Corp. ("bettermoo(d)"), is in talks with major retailers in Canada and the United States ahead of the Company's revolutionary dairy alternative Moodrink product launch, set for this summer.

With the upcoming launch of bettermoo(d)'s first products this summer, the Company has spoken with numerous retailers about putting the product on shelves. Discussions have been held with some of North America's largest retail grocery chains with the goal of collecting enough orders to sell out the entire production run prior to going into production. The retailers, that the Company is in talks with, are household names and getting on shelves at all of their locations would give bettermoo(d) a significant North American footprint. The Company expects to be able to give shareholders additional updates on these discussions shortly.

The Company will look to capitalize on the rapidly growing $3.5 billion North American dairy alternatives market (as of 2021), which is expected to grow to $7.25 billion by 2026[1]. The Company is also dedicated to converting traditional dairy buyers into lifelong bettermoo(d) customers, as Moodrink's proprietary blend of herbs, is specifically formulated to emulate the great taste of milk and traditional dairy products from the Alp regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. By targeting more than just vegans and consumers adopting a plant based diet, the Company aims to take advantage of the enormous North American organic dairy food and drinks market which is worth $8.05 billion and is expected to reach $16.57 billion by 2026[2].

"I am excited to announce that we are in talks with major retailers about putting bettermoo(d) products on shelves this summer. The feedback we have received from these retailers has been positive, and I am expecting to be able to provide a further update to our shareholders shortly," stated Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d) Holdings.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative beverage company focused on delivering high quality products through online and in-store retail platforms. Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation utilizes social media to deliver educational experiences for their customer base while demonstrating - pioneering beverage technologies.

