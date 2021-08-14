How to be a better thrifter: Advice from a Calgary influencer

Ashley Shaw bought this Georgia Armani cardigan and vintage Ferragamo pumps for $14 total from a thrift store. (Submitted by Ashley Shaw - image credit)

Eight years ago, Ashley Shaw wandered into a thrift store — and left with a bunch of designer items and a passion for thrifting.

Thrift shopping has become a popular pastime for many people, but it can be a little overwhelming, even daunting, to figure out how to best find those hidden treasures.

Tomorrow, as part of World Thrift Day, Shaw and other social media influencers in Calgary will be offering tips at Women In Need Society (WINS) locations around the city.

Finding designer items at affordable prices was what first drew her to thrifting, Shaw told The Homestretch on Friday, but now she will look for anything.

"You can get amazing quality items gently worn for such a deal, as well as home decor and seasonal decor, kids toys, kids clothes," she said. "Options are really endless."

And it gives old stuff new life. WINS has rehomed or repurposed more than three million pounds of household items and clothing.

What does it take to be a good thrifter?

All you need to find your own upcycled treasures is a bit of patience, said Shaw.

"You might have to go in a couple of times and wander around the store a little bit, but you can really find anything," she said.

Unlike other stores, thrift stores get "new" stock most days. Shaw will go about once a week. Her best finds include a Gucci purse for $11 and a pair of Chanel earrings.

And the quality of her finds?

"Perfect condition, really," she said. "WINS does such a good job at ensuring that all their stuff that they put on the floor is great quality."

Shaw's other advice is to watch out for great fabric.

"I know it's kind of strange to say coming off the coattails of COVID, but kind of running your hands through the fabric of the shirts, especially if you're in a rush, you can really recognize silk and cashmere and fabrics like that and find some good deals in a short amount of time."

At WINS locations in Dover and Macleod tomorrow, local influencers will be holding classroom sessions at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., offering more tips for getting the most out of thrifting.

And at Fisher Park, Bowness and Richmond, there will be one-on-one shopping sessions for those interested in an even more personalized experience.

With files from The Homestretch.