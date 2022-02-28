Better Things star Pamela Adlon scores 100 on EW's Pop Culture Personality Test

Dan Snierson
·6 min read
Better Things star Pamela Adlon scores 100 on EW's Pop Culture Personality Test

Life is Better when Pamela Adlon pops up on your screen. The Better Things co-creator/star/director/writer/etc. returns to action and introspection with the fifth and final season of her offbeat, on-point family sadcom centered on Sam Fox, single mom of three (but also mother to so many more).

Season 5 of the critically acclaimed, unblinkingly honest series (debuts Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX) is not set in the pandemic, but it does traffic in themes resonant to those who have strengthened, lost, or redefined connections in these messy, trying times. "My editors and I, we talk about the show like it's a portal," Adlon tells EW. "I was trying to figure out how I was going to make this season and I thought, 'Oh, am I going to put COVID in here?' Ultimately, I decided not to. But I addressed it in the ways that our lives were shifted and changed over the course of the past two years. I was able to put that into the show in simple ways, like getting back to basics and family, and going on walks and being content and comfortable with yourself. Hold onto what you have for dear life and be righteous and kind to other people and do the right thing. And when you don't do the right thing and you misbehave, you're not alone, and you can always get back on track."

What words flood into Adlon's mind when she ruminates on this last batch of episodes? "Fluid, forward motion, family, love and hope... Hopeful." Before you jump into the Fox-hole with Adlon for the last time, see how interesting Things get when we ask the forthright multi-hyphenate — who's also the Woman of 1,000 Voice Roles — to riff on the pop culture of her four-decade career.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: On Better Things, Sam filmed Monsters in the Moonlight. What would your horror movie be about — and who would star with you?

PAMELA ADLON: It would be anything that takes place at a cabin. It would be something that would involve kids and grownups…. I like when people take their faces off and you see something underneath — it could be a shapeshifter that's metaphorical, as opposed to a real face coming off. I'm in it with Ilana Glazer. She's on my radar. I love her.

Pamela Adlon
Pamela Adlon

Suzanne Tenner/FX

Better Things often features you cooking for family and friends. Which celebrity chef would you love to cook a meal with?

I love Jamie Oliver. I love Michael Twitty. But I would have to go with Nigella [Lawson]. I'm obsessed with her, [from] when I heard her pronounce Vermouth as "vermeth" for the first time. I want Nigella to be my mommy/wife. I want her to make me get rid of my anxiety about [cooking], like, a dessert or a bisque.

Nigella Lawson
Nigella Lawson

Anne-Marie Jackson/Toronto Star via Getty Images

On This Is Us, you played Randall's therapist. Which of these TV shrinks would you want to have a session with: Jennifer Melfi, Frasier Crane, Jonathan Katz, or Tobias Fünke?

Jonathan Katz in a heartbeat. I've met him and he's hilarious. He would make therapy feel less scary. I'd want him to feel like [we were] having a conversation, rather than holding him hostage to my brain. And my demons.

Pamela Adlon
Pamela Adlon

NBC

Pick a celebrity voice for your GPS.

Idris Elba. Everything about his voice is delicious. It's soothing. It's bassy. Voices are what draw me to people, to characters, to actors. I'm going to try to get Idris on my phone and in my car now.

Idris Elba
Idris Elba

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

You starred as Evan Handler's wife-turned-ex-wife-turned-wife on Californication. What would your guest role on And Just Like That be?

Anthony's [Mario Cantone] sister would be the opposite of his character, just a very down-to-earth person. He would be very grounded when he was with his sister. I dunno, she runs a summer camp on the south shore of Massachusetts. Maybe she's got a farm stand in the Hamptons... I think that she does both. Half year, summer camp; half year, farm stand.

Pamela Adlon
Pamela Adlon

Everett Collection

You played one of Lloyd's friends in Say Anything. If you could Say Anything to John Cusack right now, what would it be?

"Hi! What's up? It's been a minute!"

Pamela Adlon
Pamela Adlon

20th Century Studios

You had a guest-starring role on The Facts of Life. Choose your fighter: Blair, Natalie, Jo, Tootie, or Mrs. G?

Mrs. Garrett. She was the nicest. She's the best. She had good values, and she was always giving little Ted talks to the girls about being a good person. And she was a mom. I relate, because I've always been a mom — even before I became a mom.

Pamela Adlon
Pamela Adlon

Ron Tom/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

You voiced Spinelli on Recess. What did you do during recess back in the day?

I remember always trying to square up with everybody, because I was really small and I was trying to prove that I was a little toughie. And I liked sticking up for the underdog on the playground.

Pamela Adlon
Pamela Adlon

Everett Collection

Your Hollywood career began with 1982's Grease 2. Which musical movie deserves an unnecessary sequel that you'd love to star in?

Moulin Rouge. I love it so much. If I could do it with Baz Luhrmann and not have my back broken —poi poi poi — I'd love to do a part in that. Double Rouge.

Pamela Adlon in Grease 2
Pamela Adlon in Grease 2

Paramount

Sam Fox, choose a Sam: Yosemite Sam, Sam Cooke, Sam Smith, Sam in Sixteen Candles, Sam Elliott, or Samantha Jones?

Sam Elliott. I've loved him, ever since I was a kid. I'm from the '70s, baby. The first time I ever saw him or heard him was in a movie called Lifeguard, which was a very, very dirty movie. He had that mustache and that voice, and that voice just has never failed. I've always been a huge admirer of him. He's grounded. He's unflappable. He makes you feel safe.

THE BIG LEBOWSKI, Sam Elliott, 1998, (c) Gramercy Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
THE BIG LEBOWSKI, Sam Elliott, 1998, (c) Gramercy Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Everett Collection

If you had a catchphrase, what would it be?

"Bad for my life, good for my show." If anything awful happens, you can turn it around and make a story out of it.

On King of the Hill, you played amateur prop comic Bobby Hill. If you were a prop comic, what would your go-to prop be?

A fart pillow. Look, it already made you laugh! I didn't have to do anything. I mean, there's nothing better.

KING OF THE HILL, Hank Hill, Bobby Hill, &#39;Sweet Smell of Excess&#39;, (Season 12, aired Sept. 23, 2007),
KING OF THE HILL, Hank Hill, Bobby Hill, 'Sweet Smell of Excess', (Season 12, aired Sept. 23, 2007),

Everett Collection

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — on EW's What to Watch podcast.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Canada's Shapovalov advances to Dubai semifinals with win over Berankis

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Lithuanian qualifier Ricardas Berankis on Thursday. Shapovalov, the sixth seed in Dubai, fired 14 aces in the match that lasted one hour 31 minutes and did not face a break point. He converted two of his three breakpoint chances against Berankis. After a first set in which both players held serve until the tiebreak, Shapovalov took over in the second s

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Goran Dragic opens up on tenure with Raptors: 'Unfortunately, we couldn’t get along'

    We finally have some clarity over what went on behind the scenes during Goran Dragic’s brief but contentious time in Toronto.

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Balkovec says support from players, staff has been great

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is teaching at the New York Yankees minor league minicamp and is a student, too. Balkovec became the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she was promoted last month by the Yankees to dugout boss of the Low A Tampa Tarpons. The 34-year-old has smashed several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be

  • Penguins' Matheson out indefinitely with upper-body injury

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury sustained in a loss to New Jersey on Thursday. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Matheson is “week to week.” It is unclear when Matheson was hurt. He skated 19:04 in a 6-1 setback that marked Pittsburgh's third straight defeat. Matheson, who has seven goals and 14 assists in 50 games this season for the Penguins, was part of Pittsburgh's third defensive pairing alongside Chad Ruhwede