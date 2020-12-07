'Getting great care': Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, has tested positive for COVID-19. Trump delivered the news by tweet, writing “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

Giuliani, 76, was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday, two people who were aware of his condition but not authorized to speak publicly told USA TODAY.

Andrew Giuliani tweeted that his father was "resting, getting great care and feeling well."

"Thank you to all the friends who have reached out concerned about his well being," he added.

Giuliani is the most recent in a list of close Trump associates who have tested positive for the virus.

My Dad @RudyGiuliani is resting, getting great care and feeling well. Thank you to all the friends who have reached out concerned about his well being. https://t.co/0FVceiNnHc — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) December 6, 2020

It is unclear how Giuliani became infected. He appeared on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" show to call for the Georgia State Legislature to overturn the election results in Trump's favor an hour before his diagnosis was announced.

Giuliani has made multiple public appearances within the last week, including one at a Michigan State House panel and another at a Georgia State Senate hearing. Images from both events show Giuliani speaking in close proximity to others without a mask.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Since Election Day, Giuliani has traveled the country challenging President-elect Joe Biden's victory in key states, holding large gatherings and ignoring public health guidelines, like mask-wearing and social distancing.

He has disseminated various false conspiracy theories about the election while challenging the results, including unfounded claims of mass voter fraud and insinuations that there was a mass conspiracy theory to somehow steal the election from the president.

Though Giuliani has claimed he has evidence of bad behavior, he has failed to provide it.

Everyone who attended this Georgia General Assembly hearing should get tested and/or be in quarantine. https://t.co/CWX6zD6Afn — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) December 6, 2020

"Prayers for Mayor @RudyGiuliani. He is a tough warrior!" tweeted Jenna Ellis, an attorney also representing the Trump campaign in its election challenges.

"The Trump Legal Team will continue our important work to fight for election integrity!" she vowed. "Our work won’t be affected and we press on. #CountAllLegalVotes."

Giuliani has had health scares in the past. In 2000, while running for Senate in New York versus then-first lady Hillary Clinton, Giuliani was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He then dropped out of the race.

In 2007, while running for the Republican nomination for president, Giuliani was also hospitalized with "flu-like symptoms," according to his spokesperson at the time.

Though he has been present at several White House gatherings which have been widely suspected to be "superspreader events," Giuliani has not quarantined after potential exposure. Two weeks ago, Giuliani's son, Andrew, tested positive for the virus.

