Get Better Sleep In 2022 With 12 Must-Have Items

If you're dreaming of a better night's sleep, we have some suggestions. (Photo: LaylaBird via Getty Images)

The new year has arrived — albeit with more of a whimper than the bang many of us had hoped for.

Between omicron stress and an ever-fraught news cycle, gently easing into 2022 is of the utmost importance. Most New Year’s resolutions frankly seem like unnecessary pressure. But one resolution that can be embraced by all: committing to better sleep.

Getting proper sleep is incredibly important for maintaining your overall health. It can help to protect your heart, keep your hair and skin looking fresh, improve your mental health and so much more. It’s time to ditch bad bedtime habits like doomscrolling and embrace the myriad benefits of a good night’s sleep.

Whether you’re dealing with insomnia, are being kept awake with newfound worries or simply need to readjust your sleep schedule after the holiday season, we’re here to help. The items below are all tried-and-true “get better sleep” aids. Get ready to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on whatever life throws your way.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...