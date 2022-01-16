Better sick pay, testing and ventilation: Labour’s Covid plan to keep UK open

Toby Helm Political editor & James Tapper
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA</span>
Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Party aims to weaken Johnson’s attempts to take credit for handling of the pandemic with its 10-point strategy


Labour will today announce ambitious plans to create a country that can “live well with Covid” without the need for future harsh restrictions, as it seeks to prevent Boris Johnson claiming credit for his record on the virus.

Keir Starmer said he wanted people to be able to “live their lives as normal” and never again face “tough restrictions on our lives, our livelihoods and our liberties”.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting’s 10-point plan includes measures to raise sick pay, improve testing, share vaccines worldwide and transform social care.

It comes as Johnson and his ministers are desperately attempting to shore up the prime minister’s leadership, amid growing calls for him to resign over the “partygate” controversy, by talking up his handling of the pandemic and the vaccine programme at every opportunity.

With the government preparing to ease many Covid restrictions when plan B measures are reviewed on 26 January, Labour is determined to remind people of the Tories’ “chaotic” performance over PPE, testing and other Covid issues, while positioning itself as ready to keep life as normal as possible in the event of future surges.

In a speech to the Fabian Society yesterday, Starmer said he was “convinced that a swifter response” could have reduced the Covid death toll which has reached at least 150,000. He said Labour’s first task in government would be to “clear up the mess that Tories have made of the NHS”.

Streeting’s 10-point plan would raise statutory sick pay, making it available to all workers, including the self-employed and those on low wages currently cut out by the lower-earnings limit for eligibility.

The party says it will scrap the qualifying time for sick pay so that workers can access it immediately, reducing the pressure people feel to work while unwell or potentially unwell.

Streeting says his party will also build a “sovereign capability” to ensure a supply of test kits made in Britain, to mitigate against any global shortage, and champion new ideas in testing technology.

In addition, Labour plans to use NHS volunteers in a massive nationwide effort to reach the 650,000 as yet unvaccinated people at highest risk of severe disease from Covid with individual communication, in-person visits and mobile vaccination clinics.

Sajid Javid
Sajid Javid is under pressure from Tory MPs to end the work from home guidance. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Streeting said: “We’re not out of the woods with Covid-19. The virus will change and adapt, and we need to learn to live well with it. For the government, living with Covid is just an empty slogan with no plan. For some of the fanatics on the Conservative backbenches, living with Covid means letting the virus rip. Both positions are highly irresponsible.

“If we are to learn to live well with Covid, we need to be prepared. Labour’s plan will put Britain on the front foot and secure our lives, livelihoods and liberties.”

Streeting added that the UK needed to play its part in vaccinating the rest of the world by sharing surplus vaccines. Also that it must protect education by shoring up testing supplies for children and fitting schools with ventilation systems.

The latest phase of the pandemic has seen Covid-19 infections rising in the north of England but “plateauing” in the south, Susan Hopkins, the UK Health Security Agency’s chief medical adviser, said yesterday.

About one in 15 people in England have the virus, Office for National Statistics figures show, and admissions to hospital are slowing down to just under 2,000 patients a day.

Yet the NHS remains under “a lot of pressure”, Hopkins said, with more than 15,000 Covid patients in hospital in England – only slightly fewer than in the first 2020 wave – and many NHS trusts having halted elective surgery.

Last week, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said there was likely to be a second Omicron wave in the early summer, with their modelling predicting up to 4,000 admissions to hospital a day, with other projections suggesting 1,000 admissions.

Tomorrow, 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to book booster jabs online, in the latest phase of the vaccination campaign.

Sajid Javid, England’s health secretary, is expected to recommend that the requirement for people to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter large events or nightclubs in England ends when plan B restrictions are reviewed later this month.

Related: Coronavirus: should the UK make vaccination mandatory?

In addition, he is under pressure from MPs in his party to end the “work from home” guidance, which many believe is doing disproportionate damage to the economy and town and city centres. The requirement to wear masks in enclosed places may be left as the sole measure in place after the review.

Last week, as Johnson faced a chorus of demands for his resignation from Tory MPs and opposition parties, cabinet ministers went out of their way to praise his “outstanding” leadership over the pandemic, insisting he had got all the “big calls” right, including resisting demands from many scientists at Christmas for tighter restrictions.

He and the Tories received a huge bounce in the polls after the introduction of the vaccine programme, but Labour is determined to prevent a positive overall narrative developing about how the Johnson government dealt with Covid-19 in comparison with other countries in Europe and across the world.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Uncertain futures add to sense of urgency for Rodgers, Adams

    Until this season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers often referred to Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson as his greatest teammate ever. Now that title apparently belongs to Davante Adams, the wide receiver who has caught hundreds of passes from Rodgers over the past eight seasons. After a Christmas Day victory over the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers called Adams the “most dominant player I’ve played with.” “When you start stacking up the numbers for Davante, it’s mind blowing,” Rodger

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Reshaun Walkes comes full circle in being drafted by Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Reshaun Walkes watched the MLS SuperDraft online, hoping to see his name pop up. Then the MLS site crashed. Fifteen minutes later he got a call from his agent saying he had been drafted. "But the site's down," the 22-year-old forward from Brampton, Ont., recalled thinking. "I was in shock in a way. I didn't see it so I didn't want to believe it until I saw it. But if he's telling me, then it must be true. So it was a mixed reaction. "But I saw it at in the end. It was an unreal moment

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Murray, Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad

  • Canada's Alphonso Davies to miss World Cup qualifier with 'slight myocarditis' after COVID infection

    Alphonso Davies will miss the final round of the World Cup Qualifying due to his heart issue.

  • Can the Raptors slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo?

    The Toronto Raptors are 2-0 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks this season but Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in either of those games and Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. haven't been cleared to return to the lineup yet.

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • Edmonton willing to win at all costs amid Evander Kane rumours

    Rumours that the Edmonton Oilers are potentially pursuing Evander Kane as a free agent has NHL fans asking if the former San Jose Shark should be back playing in league after a string of allegations and questionable behaviour. Kane was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout on January 8 by San Jose after violating COVID-19 protocols. He was suspended 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccine card on October 18. The NHL also investigated gambling, domestic violence and sexual assault allegations levied by Kane’s estranged wife, Anna, in a divorce filing. On October 18, the league stated that the domestic violence allegations levied by Anna Kane against Evander Kane could not be substantiated.

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss