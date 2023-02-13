Better, review: the BBC brings back bent coppers - but this is no Line of Duty

Leila Farzad's talents keep the show ticking along - BBC

Good news and bad news for anyone who thinks James Nesbitt appears in too many crime dramas. The good news: Better (BBC One) is a crime drama that doesn’t star James Nesbitt. The bad news: it stars Andrew Buchan doing an impression of James Nesbitt. Not just the Northern Irish accent (Buchan is from Lancashire, so this is not his normal speaking voice) but the character of crime lord Col McHugh: an easy charm, a twinkle in the eye, you know the sort of thing.

Why McHugh has to be Irish is anyone’s guess, because the drama makes a point of being set in Leeds. Leila Farzad plays DI Lou Slack who, unbeknown to her colleagues on the force, is in league with McHugh. It’s a mutually beneficial relationship, in which Slack ensures that McHugh stays one step ahead of the law, while she gets a job for her husband and a nice house in return.

Shows about bent coppers are nothing new (there was one called Line of Duty, perhaps you’ve heard of it?) but Better puts a different spin on things. Slack isn’t doing McHugh’s bidding because he’s threatening her; rather, the pair have a friendship which goes back many years. Farzad and Buchan have a cracking chemistry, and it is their relationship that makes this five-part drama stand out and rise above the limitations of the plot.

Ah, yes. The plot. I’m trying to imagine the pitch that got this series commissioned: “She’s a corrupt police officer but has a change of heart after her son contracts bacterial meningitis!” That’s the device on which the story hangs, as Slack has a Damascene conversion and decides that McHugh should be brought to justice. It’s testament to the talents of Farzad – so good in Sky Atlantic’s I Hate Suzie – that she makes this halfway believable. She doesn’t do a bad job of the Leeds accent either, although the fact that she’s doing one is a distraction in itself.

Ceallach Spellman and Andrew Buchan - Ross Fergusan/BBC

The show effectively builds tension in the tightly woven opening episodes, as Slack must conceal her double-dealing from colleagues while trying to do the same with McHugh and his gang. There is excellent work from some of the supporting players, notably Anton Lesser as a disgraced ex-officer and Kaya Moore as one of McHugh’s loyal but expendable employees, plus a fine performance by McHugh’s house, which has a great view of a viaduct.

But, despite its admirable attempt to do something fresh with the genre, it all goes to pot in the final minutes. The ending is – no pun intended – a cop-out.