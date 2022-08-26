Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas Opens Beautiful New Office in Exuma

NASSAU, BAHAMAS / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas , the #1 luxury real estate firm in the Bahamas, recently announced the opening of their new office in Exuma. The office officially opened in May 2022, a necessary expansion for a company that has continued to grow through the first half of the year.

Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas, Friday, August 26, 2022, Press release picture

The new Exuma office is located at Grand Isle Resort and Residences , a luxury condotel on Emerald Bay that offers private residences as well as short-term rentals for resort-style vacations. The office is led by Dean Spychalla and serves clients who are interested in investment opportunities within Grand Isle Resort and throughout the Exuma area. With luxury homes and oceanfront lots available, the Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas Exuma office gives prospective homeowners and real estate investors access to one of the fastest-growing markets in the Bahamas.

"Our office in Exuma can help MCR Bahamas to grow because of the high tourism and rapid growth of Exuma's economy," Spychalla explains. "A new airport terminal is currently being constructed in alignment with the fast-paced development on the island, which will result in increased real estate sales and valuations."

Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas has long been the leader in luxury Bahamas real estate . As a full-service brokerage specializing in the sales and rentals of luxury homes, oceanfront property, private islands, and commercial real estate throughout the islands of the Bahamas, opening the Exuma office was a natural progression for the thriving real estate firm. The Exuma Cays are a destination island chain in the Bahamas, promising white sand beaches, turquoise waters, and abundant marine wildlife. The area is a favorite for vacation getaways as well as people searching to relocate or invest in a second home in one of the most beautiful places in the world.

For those looking to invest in property within the Grand Isle Resort and Residences community, there are several options available. Grand Isle Resort offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom luxury homes, beautifully appointed with high-quality sub zero appliances, granite floors, and granite countertops. The resort spared no expense in building the homes, with construction costs averaging nearly $700 per square foot.

Story continues

As a condotel, Grand Isle Resort offers short-term stays in its resort hotel as well as permanent homes - with the attractive option for homeowners to rent out their property through the Grand Isle rental program.

"Homeowners generally keep their property in the rental program for 9 or more months of the year, and owner revenue offsets property maintenance fees," Spychalla says. "Also, Grand Isle owners enjoy a 10-year waiver of Bahamian real estate taxes under the Hotels Encouragement Act. If they remain in the rental program, they receive another 20 years at a near-waiver of property taxes."

With their new office now open and serving prospective homeowners in Exuma - and with an increasing number of people and businesses relocating to the Bahamas - now is the best time to connect with Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas for information on luxury homes and properties. Their agents in the Exuma office (as well as their main office in Nassau) have residential and commercial properties available throughout the islands of the Bahamas.

CONTACT:

Company Name: Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas

Contact Person: Tim Rodland

Address: One West Plaza, Windsor Field Road, Nassau, Bahamas

Phone Number: 242.677.8255

Website Link: https://www.bettermcrbahamas.com/

SOURCE: Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas





