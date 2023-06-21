A BETTER FEELING Unveils Eyewear Featuring KATSU's Smiley Graffiti

Cairo-born, London-based label A BETTER FEELING and celebrated Japanese-American new media artist KATSU have come together for a unique collaboration that merges minimalist design with conceptual art.

The collaboration pushes the boundaries of design, art and technology through cutting-edge custom lens printing technology that showcases KATSU's iconic smiley graffiti on a range of wide-lens sunglasses. The accessory also features futuristic acetate frames, capturing the go-to aesthetic of both labels.

Both the KAT01 and KAT02 silhouettes arrive in "Black + Yellow," "Black + Silver" and "Fog + Silver" hues and are priced at $240 USD and $230 USD respectively. Complementing the collection are exclusive graphic t-shirts and hats, which also seamlessly blend technical precision with raw expression.

The range was presented in a graffitied newsstand, reminiscent of vintage New York street stalls at OMNI Gallery in London. Although the pop-up store is no longer open, the KATSU x A BETTER FEELING eyewear collection is still available to shop online.

