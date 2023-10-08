‘We need to get better’ Fans react after Fresno State’s win streak ends against Wyoming
There goes the unbeaten streak. And its national ranking.
No. 24 Fresno State saw their 14 game win streak come to an end Saturday night after a 24-19 loss to Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo.
Logan Fife’s pass was tipped and intercepted by Cole Godbout to end the Bulldogs’ hopes of a come-from-behind victory.
Fans took to social media to give their thoughts on the loss to the Cowboys.
Welp, I said this was going to be Fresno State's biggest challenge and they just failed to live up to the hype.
There were a lot of flaws still even after the past 3 weeks and it showed tonight. From failing to adjust to mental errors, it was not the 'Dogs game to win tonight.
— R1ckyJ (@ItsR1ckyJ) October 8, 2023
Fresno State is a way better team..refs helped Wyoming out this game so much
— (@Adam_In_da_559) October 8, 2023
Rank them!
Signed, a very hurt Fresno State fan
— Orlando (@Universall_O) October 8, 2023
Fresno State played like absolute garbage the first half against Wyoming. We could’ve beat them ughh!!!!!! How do you give up almost 100 yards of penalties
— Matthew (@ArmenianCheese) October 8, 2023
Tough loss! We need to get better & play better from the start. Showing a little more urgency when we're down wouldn't hurt either. Congrats to our opponent. Let's get healthy & on to the next! 'Go Dogs!
— West (@West5599) October 8, 2023
One fan was just happy to see a Mountain West game shown nationally.
@FOXSports Thank You for showing the Mountain West on FOX, Wyoming Fresno State game was outstanding!!!
— Brad (@bradford92837) October 8, 2023
Fresno State upset 2 big teams earlier this year and now are getting upset.
Talk about living long enough to become the villian
— Corey Culture (@JustRamenSensei) October 8, 2023
Fresno State (5-1, 1-1) were penalized eight times for 93 yards.
Too many penalties
— G25U (@G25U1) October 8, 2023
Another fan kept it in perspective for the remainder of the season.
Still a lot of season left to play. Unfortunately the ranking and a major bowl game bid is gone. Tough loss gotta bounce back.
— Jose Alaniz (@AlanizJca) October 8, 2023
Fresno State will look to rebound next week when they travel to play Utah State.