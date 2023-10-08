‘We need to get better’ Fans react after Fresno State’s win streak ends against Wyoming

Anthony Galaviz
·2 min read
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

There goes the unbeaten streak. And its national ranking.

No. 24 Fresno State saw their 14 game win streak come to an end Saturday night after a 24-19 loss to Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo.

Logan Fife’s pass was tipped and intercepted by Cole Godbout to end the Bulldogs’ hopes of a come-from-behind victory.

Fans took to social media to give their thoughts on the loss to the Cowboys.

One fan was just happy to see a Mountain West game shown nationally.

Fresno State (5-1, 1-1) were penalized eight times for 93 yards.

Another fan kept it in perspective for the remainder of the season.

Fresno State will look to rebound next week when they travel to play Utah State.