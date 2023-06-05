Who better to describe the state of the Rwanda plan than... Phillip Schofield?

Rishi Sunak Conservative Party Prime Minister priorities illegal immigration inflation economy debt NHS waiting lists - Patrick Blower

Down in Dover for the day, Rishi Sunak boarded a boat to study the flotilla of refugees heading towards Britain, and was surprised to spot Phillip Schofield in a dinghy going the other way.

“Unwise but not illegal”, the description Schofield used to describe his relationship with a much younger man, could be a fine epitaph for the Conservative government (Boris, I’m told, is getting it put on a T-shirt) – an example of how low standards in public life have sunk.

The mystery about our immigration system is not that it’s broken. Everything is broken. It’s that anyone wants to come to Britain at all. Depending on who you talk to, we are either a land populated by virulent racists or gender non-conforming weirdos – and one can hear both complaints being made by the something-for-everyone New, New Labour Party.

Rishi declared that we are “on course” to clear the asylum backlog, so Suella Braverman scheduled a celebratory statement to the House. Labour complained that the text arrived too late to study; the Speaker kindly gave Yvette Cooper an extra 10 minutes to pretend to read it.

It was a charming suspension of debate: members texted or nattered with friends, and Suella filled out some deportation forms. “This is the part of the job I hate,” she probably said to her neighbour, as she drew a smiley face next to each name.

In her speech, she told us that the “backlog is down by 17,000” and that a new “accommodation barge” will be used to house refugees. It resembles a Channel ferry, though I am reassured that conditions are far more habitable.

Yvette challenged Suella on the figures and on the Rwanda plan, noting that “the Government has sent more home secretaries” to that faraway country “than asylum seekers”. Braverman replied of Yvette’s performance: “The theatrics get ever more colourful every time we meet!”

But the audience also gets bigger. There’s been a curious switch: it used to be only Tory MPs who showed up for immigration debates, as a chance to stick it to the loony Left. But on this occasion, there weren’t many Conservatives around at all, whereas Labour’s showing is becoming healthier.

Labour’s Toby Perkins said that the Government’s immigration policy is both “cruel” and “ineffective” (the Starmerites, you see, hope to sweep up votes from both pro-refugee and anti-refugee quarters).

“Where is Labour’s plan?” demanded Suella. But oppositions don’t need one. They just have to point out the holes in the Government’s.

Suella Braverman Home Secretary Rwanda deportation plan stop the boats Channel crossing - Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/AFP via Getty Images

Yvette raised a point of order: “You say the asylum initial backlog has been reduced by 17,000,” she reported, “yet your own figures show it rising 10,000.” Suella chose neither to defend the number she gave nor correct it, leaving the elephant parked in the room.

There are “legitimate concerns” about Rwanda as a destination for asylum seekers, argued Conservative Daniel Kawczynski, noting that it is accused of sponsoring the destabilisation of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Indeedy.

The real problem with the Rwanda plan, as it fights off inevitable court actions, is that you might think it wise but we’re still not sure it is legal.

