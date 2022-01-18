Better.com Founder Vishal Garg Returns as CEO a Month After Brutal Mass Firing

Vishal Garg, the founder of Better.com—who was forced to take time off after brutally axing hundreds of his workers in a monotone Zoom call—is returning to the job, according to an internal memo obtained by The Daily Beast.

“As you know, Better’s CEO Vishal Garg has been taking a break from his full-time duties to reflect on his leadership, reconnect with the values that make Better great and work closely with an executive coach,” the letter to employees read, which was attributed to the company's board.

“Vishal will be resuming his full-time duties as CEO. We are confident in Vishal and in the changes he is committed to making to provide the type of leadership, focus and vision that Better needs at this pivotal time.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

