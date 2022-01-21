Better Collective enters into commercial partnership with The New York Post

Regulatory release 5/2022
January 21, 2022

The world leading sports betting media group, Better Collective (NASDAQ: BETCO.STO), signs an agreement with the New York Post to deliver innovative technology and commercial content for online sports betting through its proprietary sports betting platform, Action Network.

Better Collective, the world’s leading sports betting media group, is joining forces with the New York Post to bring the best in commercial sports betting content to the publication’s readership of more than 92 million unique users. More than 11 million unique users come from New York state, which recently regulated online betting. The agreement is for the delivery of content, data, and statistics for the betting section of the New York Post.

The commercial partnership includes Better Collective delivering its innovative technology and content for sports betting to educate and empower the US audience of online bettors and help them navigate in a market that is growing fast as more and more federal states open for regulated online betting and iGaming. The US market is already a key market for Better Collective with established sports betting brands including the most recent acquisition of leading US sports media platform, Action Network, in 2021. In the recently opened New York state, Better Collective is off to a great start with the current five operators that have started operations and the expected entry of an additional four operators as soon as they meet the regulatory requirements. This underlines Better Collective’s strong position in the US mobile sport betting market, which is now further strengthened by the media partnership.

The US sports betting market is, according to Vixio, expected to grow from a Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) of ~$2.5bn in 2021 to ~$5.8bn by 2023. By 2030 the market is expected to exceed $40bn GGR. By 2022, Better Collective expects that its revenue from the US will exceed 100 mUSD. With the continued regulation of states and addition of new operators, the growth is expected to continue for years to come.

The commercial relationship provides Better Collective and Action Network with an additional marketing channel to operate, market and manage customer contacts to the betting operators within the US. Better Collective entered the first media partnerships in 2019 and has refined the concept to reach breakthroughs in performance as well as the addition of three new partnerships last year.

The details of the financial terms remain undisclosed. Better Collective will be responsible for the monetization of the joint business, and will hold and own accounts with the betting operators.

Marc Pedersen, CEO Better Collective US said:

“We believe that educating bettors and iGamers by providing them with relevant information, data and statistics will enhance their betting experience. The partnership with the New York Post is the biggest media partnership agreement to date for Better Collective. It will allow us to reach a very large number of potential users and we are excited to partner with the New York Post to provide betting and iGaming information to a growing audience.”

Patrick Keane, CEO of Action Network said:

"The New York mobile launch was the biggest weekend in Action Network history. We look forward to providing our unique sports betting insights, data and content to the New York Post readers as they decide on placing wagers with sportsbooks."

Brad Elders, COO of the New York Post, said:

“We are looking forward to bringing better sports betting content and utility to the best sports fans to continue our commitment to deliver unrivaled sports coverage. Better Collective’s innovative tools and informative content will provide our fans with the best resources to navigate sports betting with ease.”

The partnership agreement is expected to be operational from January 21, 2022. The financial impact will be included in the financial targets for 2022 that will be published in connection with the company’s Full Year Report for 2021.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to
Investor relations: ​​Christina Bastius Thomsen, +45 2363 8844, investor@bettercollective.com
Media contact: Ulrik Marschall, +45 6068 6370, press@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:00 a.m. CET on January 21, 2022.

About The New York Post
Founded by Alexander Hamilton in 1801, the New York Post is the oldest continuously-published daily newspaper in the United States and one of the nation's premier digital destinations for news, sports and entertainment. The New York Post's fabled Page Six gossip column is a world leader in breaking celebrity news and has evolved into its own iconic and powerful brand. The Post Digital Network is comprised of the flagship NYPost.com, PageSix.com, including Page Six Style, and Decider.com, covering streaming television and movies. The New York Post and the New York Post Digital Network are owned by News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of websites include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.org and Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). More information at bettercollective.com.

