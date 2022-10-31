Better Choice Company to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on November 10th at 8:30 a.m. ET

Better Choice Company Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or “the Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2022 and provide a business update. Additional details are available on the Company’s website: https://betterchoicecompany.com/ .



Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event: Better Choice Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-888-348-8935 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-412-317-0454 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1576512&tp_key=ccc202c0ba

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 24, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 10169599.

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company focused on providing pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We offer a broad portfolio of pet health and wellness products for dogs and cats sold under our Halo brand across multiple forms, including foods, treats, toppers, dental products, chews, and supplements. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success and are well positioned to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. Our products consist of kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products and supplements. Halo’s core products are made with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for natural, science-based nutrition. Each innovative recipe is formulated with leading veterinary and nutrition experts to deliver optimal health. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

