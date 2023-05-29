‘Better than Chelsea... that should not be taken as praise’ – our experts’ end-of-term Premier League reports

Premier League season review

The Premier League season is in the rearview mirror and once again Manchester City have proved the cream of the crop.

Long-time leaders Arsenal faltered at the key moment, allowing Pep Guardiola’s side to secure a third straight title.

At the other end of the table Southampton, Leicester and Leeds were the sides to succumb to relegation, after Everton secured their Premier League safety on the final day.

Here, Telegraph Sport reporters offer full breakdowns and grades for each of the 20 Premier League sides.

1. Manchester City

By James Ducker

Player of the Year

Erling Haaland. 52 goals, 36 of them in a record-breaking Premier League campaign, enough said. Although Rodri would be next in line for the award.

Breakthrough star

During that tricky winter when City had their problems, Rico Lewis, the 18-year-old full-back from Bury, stepped up and shone.

Manager grade: A+

Pep Guardiola is the best coach in the world and could yet reaffirm that by becoming the first manager to win the treble with two different clubs.

Pep Guardiola poses for a photograph with the Premier League winner's trophy. Pep Guardiola has five Premier League titles to his name, second only to former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson's - PA Photo/Martin Rickett

Overall season grade: A

This will be hastily marked up to A+ if they become only the second English club in history to clinch the treble and add the FA Cup and that elusive Champions League crown to the title already won.

Champagne moment

The 4-0 win over Real Madrid, arguably the high-water mark for an English club in Europe, and coming just three weeks after a 4-1 demolition of Arsenal had effectively ended the title race.

Ambition for next season

To become the first English club to win four top flight titles in a row. Midfield is likely to be the main area City reinforce in the summer.

2. Arsenal

By Sam Dean

Player of the year

Martin Odegaard has set the tone for Arsenal all season, on and off the ball. The club captain, still only 24, has been deadly in front of goal and has dragged the team forward with his technical ability and defensive aggression. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal’s “starboy”, comes a close second.

Breakthrough star

After three years on loan in France, some supporters feared they would never see William Saliba in an Arsenal shirt. From the moment he arrived last summer, though, he was even better than anyone expected. A titan until his injury in March. Arsenal have not been the same team since.

Manager grade: A-

Mikel Arteta defied all expectations by leading Arsenal to a thrilling title charge. Their end-of-season stumble will inevitably lead to criticism — some of it justified — but, overall, this campaign must still be considered a resounding success. Not least because Arsenal are, at last, back in the Champions League.

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring the 2nd Arsenal goal with (L) Granit Xhaka, (R) William Saliba, (2ndR) Eddie Nketiah, (3rdL) Martin Odegaard and (3rdR) Bukayo Saka during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

Overall season grade: A-

Arsenal’s primary goal at the start of the campaign was to return to Champions League football for the first time since the 2016/17 season. They have done so, while playing flowing attacking football with the second-youngest team in the division. Their collapse in the title race will sting, though.

Champagne moment

Has the Emirates Stadium ever sounded as loud as it did on March 4, when Reiss Nelson struck a sensational 97th-minute winner against Bournemouth? That was an extraordinary day and, despite it not leading to a Premier League title, one that will never be forgotten by anyone who was there.

Ambition for next season

Simple: win the league. We now know what is possible for these players and, in theory, they should all improve together. To get across the line, Arsenal will require more depth in key positions such as central midfield and centre-back. Arteta needs a wider pool of players he can trust.

3. Manchester United

By James Ducker

Player of the Year

Marcus Rashford. The burden on the England striker for goals has been acute and the way he transformed himself after the worst year of his career spoke volumes for his character.

Breakthrough star

Alejandro Garnacho. The 18-year-old Argentine winger announced himself with a superb last gasp solo goal in a 2-1 win at Fulham and did not look back. His recent two month absence was keenly felt.

Manager grade: B+

If Ten Hag can add the FA Cup to the Carabao Cup and top-four berth already secured then he can reflect on a very fruitful first season.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates after winning the Carabao Cup final - Reuters/John Sibley

Overall season grade: B

Ended a six-year wait for a trophy, with the possibility of a second to come, and got there in the end in the pursuit of Champions League qualification. Humiliating defeats to Brentford, Manchester City, Sevilla and Liverpool are a reminder of the huge job still ahead, though.

Champagne moment

Winning the Carabao Cup against Newcastle at Wembley, a moment they hope will soon be eclipsed with an FA Cup triumph over City.

Ambition for next season

To close the gap at the top, even if a title tilt still feels outlandish, and win another trophy – oh, and the end of Glazer rule. United need to sign a top striker, ideally Harry Kane, significantly strengthen the midfield and right back areas and buy a new goalkeeper. The squad still requires major surgery.

4. Newcastle

By Luke Edwards

Player of the year

Joelinton has been magnificent in midfield, Callum Wilson has scored 18 goals, Sven Botman has been the best young centre back in the division but as a captain and the leader of the best defence in the league, who creates so many chances in attack, Kieran Trippier wins.

Breakthrough star

A club record signing from Real Sociedad last summer, it took some time for Alexander Isak to get over a thigh injury but he has been superb since the start of the year and looks like a young Thierry Henry. Could be very special indeed.

Manager grade: A+

Nobody has been more important to Newcastle’s transformation than Eddie Howe, who inherited a team second from bottom of the Premier League when he took over in November 2021. He has improved every single player he has coached and has the perfect character to lead Newcastle for many years to come.

Overall season grade: A-

A trophy would have been the icing on the cake so the Carabao Cup final defeat, Newcastle’s first appearance at Wembley for almost a quarter of a century, soured things ever so slightly. But to return to the Champions League after a 20-year wait is remarkable.

Champagne moment

There was Isak’s amazing dribble, beating three Everton players while dancing along the touchline, but it has to be the 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in March when Newcastle scored five times in the opening 21 minutes.

Ambition for next season

Newcaste will hope to qualify for some sort of European competition next season and go far in the domestic cup competitions again. Winning a trophy, of any kind, remains the ultimate ambition.

5. Liverpool

By Chris Bascombe

Player of the year

Alisson Becker. Mohamed Salah's presence on the teamsheet remained a guarantee of goals and he improved as the campaign progressed, but the Brazilian No 1 was the only Liverpool player at his best all season. But for Alisson, Liverpool would have struggled to qualify for Europe.

Breakthrough star

Stefan Bajcetic. The Spanish teenager was thrust into a midfield crisis and excelled before an unfortunate injury, which was probably a result of him carrying so many teammates during Liverpool's mid-season blip. Honourable mention for Cody Gakpo, who made an immediate impression having joined in January and established himself as Roberto Firmino’s replacement as a ‘false nine’.

Manager grade: C-

A rare misstep in Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool career. Failing to prioritise a new midfielder last summer was a mistake, and the tweak in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role came too late for a top-four finish.

Overall season grade: D

Even when Liverpool made a poor start, nobody expected the club to drop out of the top four. Despite the positive form at the end of the season, overall it was disappointing and forgettable.

Champagne moment

Liverpool’s 7-0 win over Manchester United. The afternoon summed up Liverpool’s strange season. There was enough there to suggest they are much better than their league position, but before their late revival, too many superb displays were followed by dross. Finishing below Manchester United was plain daft.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring - Reuters/Carl Recine

Ambition for next season

Liverpool will expect to be collecting 80+ points again. In a normal world that would mean a title bid. In the era of Manchester City, it probably means fighting to be runners-up. Liverpool did not want to be in the Europa League, but having found themselves there they will be favourites to win it in Dublin, 2024.

6. Brighton

By Sam Dean

Player of the year

Alexis Mac Allister has shown himself to be one of the league’s most complete midfield players. He scores goals, breaks up attacks and always seems to take the right decision on the ball. The World Cup winner has reached a new level since Roberto De Zerbi’s appointment.

Breakthrough star

Kaoru Mitoma had never started a Premier League match before he destroyed Chelsea’s defence in late October. The Japanese winger has not looked back since and is now one of the most exciting dribblers in the division. A word, too, for the wonderfully talented Evan Ferguson, Brighton’s teenage sensation.

Manager grade: A

Has any Premier League manager made more of his resources than De Zerbi this season? The Italian has turned Brighton into one of the most progressive and tactically-advanced sides in Europe, playing a unique and brave brand of football. They were good under Graham Potter, but never this good.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton in action during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton FC at American Express Community Stadium - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

Overall season grade: A

Brighton have secured European football for the first time in their history and they have done it by playing genuinely thrilling football with a collection of young players plucked from little-known sides across the world. This has been a triumph of squad-building and tactical intelligence.

Champagne moment

Less than two months after leaving Brighton, Potter returned to the Amex Stadium with Chelsea and was brutally thrashed by his former side. That 4-1 victory for Brighton was the ultimate proof that, under the guidance of De Zerbi, they were moving onto bigger and better things.

Ambition for next season

European football is a huge achievement but it is also a challenge and Brighton will need a squad capable of playing twice a week. They will also need to cope without Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, who are expected to leave, but they have shown before that replacing star players is no problem.

7. Aston Villa

By John Percy

Player of the year

Douglas Luiz. An outstanding season from a player who is flourishing even further under Unai Emery.

Breakthrough star

Nassef Sawiris. For sacking Steven Gerrard and appointing ‘Super’ Unai Emery.

Manager grades: Steven Gerrard D, Unai Emery A+

It has been a staggering transformation in results and performance since Emery’s appointment.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool - PA Wire/Peter Byrne

Overall season grade: B

Marks lost because though Villa fans would prefer to forget, those three months under Gerrard really were turgid.

Champagne moment

The 3-0 thrashing of Newcastle was Emery’s vision in high definition and a total schooling of a team who went on to clinch Champions League football.

Ambition for next season

Emery needs a productive summer transfer window and can then make a serious assault on the top-six.

8. Tottenham Hotspur

By Matt Law

Player of the year

Who else? Harry Kane. Just like last year, the year before that and the year before that – you get the drift.

Breakthrough star

Spurs executive director Donna-Maria Cullen, who was caught on camera expressing the views of most fans by appearing to say “it’s s---” during one game.

Manager grades

Antonio Conte deserved an Oscar not a school grade for his post-Southampton exit speech.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Getty Images/Tottenham Hotspur FC

Overall season grade: D-

Tottenham had a marginally better season than Chelsea. That should not be taken as praise.

Champagne moment

Conceding three goals inside 10 minutes at Newcastle had armchair fans reaching for the bottle.

Ambition for next season

Keep Harry Kane. Just like last year, the year before that and the year before that – you get the drift.

9. Brentford

By Sam Dean

Player of the year

Ivan Toney has spent much of this season under a cloud due to his breaches of the FA’s betting rules, but his performances have been unaffected. If anything, Toney has become even better in recent months. He scored 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances.

Breakthrough star

Scotland full-back Aaron Hickey has enjoyed an impressive first season in English football following his £17 million move from Bologna in July, despite injury problems. Still only 20 years old, Hickey has all the qualities a full-back might need and appears to be heading for the top of the game.

Manager grade: A

Brentford’s brilliance should not be taken for granted and Thomas Frank deserves enormous credit for another season of defying the usual realities of football. Brentford have a tiny fraction of the budget of most Premier League but they are tactically flexible and they routinely punch above their weight.

Ivan Toney of Brentford chases the ball during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Nottingham Forest at Brentford Community Stadium - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

Overall season grade: A

So much for second-season syndrome. Brentford have made a mockery of that particular theory and there seems to be no reason why they will slow down next season, aside perhaps from Toney’s lengthy absence. Brentford do things differently and they deserve the praise they receive.

Champagne moment

Brentford scored four goals in the opening 35 minutes of their thrashing of Manchester United in August. This was the ultimate expression of their courage and quality, as Frank’s side secured their biggest top-flight victory since April 1938. It was also their first win over United since that same year.

Ambition for next season

The first priority will be finding a solution to the Toney problem. It might be time to find alternatives in the transfer market, although they will also expect German forward Kevin Schade to fill the void. As for the season’s ambition, would European qualification be possible? Why not?

10. Fulham

By Sam Dean

Player of the year

Joao Palhinha has been superb in midfield since his £17 million move from Sporting, providing an aggression and steel that Fulham had lacked in previous top-flight seasons. Marco Silva’s side have lost all three of the league matches that he has missed, which underlines his importance.

Breakthrough star

At 27, Andreas Pereira is no youngster. But this has still been his breakthrough season in the Premier League after brief glimpses of his talent at Manchester United. The playmaker has been a consistent source of creativity and class in the final third, scoring five goals and registering six assists.

Manager grade: A

Marco Silva has comfortably exceeded expectations, getting the best out of his star players and making Fulham one of the most challenging opponents to face in the league. He also played a key role in much of their transfer business. His fingerprints are all over the club’s success.

Overall season grade: B+

Fulham’s ambition was to avoid relegation and they did so easily. So much so that there might be a hint of disappointment that they were unable to challenge for Europe in the final weeks. Aleksandar Mitrovic’s lengthy ban was costly: they lost five of the eight games he missed in the run-in.

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring their second goal with Joao Palhinha - Reuters/Hannah Mckay

Champagne moment

The 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Craven Cottage was a special night for Fulham and their supporters. It ended a run of 20 Premier League games without a win against Chelsea and moved them up to sixth in the table. That night, anything felt possible for the club.

Ambition for next season

There will be serious interest in Palhinha and, if he leaves, Fulham will need to replace him. Silva is also catching the eye of bigger clubs. On the pitch, avoiding relegation will remain the primary goal as Fulham look to establish themselves as Premier League mainstays again.

11. Crystal Palace

By Sam Dean

Player of the year

In recent weeks, Eberechi Eze has been one of the most entertaining players in the entire division. Over the course of the entire campaign, though, centre-back Marc Guehi has been the most consistent and reliable performer in a turbulent season. Can Palace keep hold of the England international?

Breakthrough star

There have been no major breakthroughs from the academy this year but Michael Olise has fully established himself in the team now. Last season was probably his breakthrough, if we are being honest, but this is the season in which he became a leading player for the club.

Manager grades: Vieira C-, Hodgson A

Patrick Vieira tried to change the style at Palace but results are always the most important factor and he simply did not pick up enough points. A 12-match winless run resulted in his sacking with the club three points above the relegation zone. Roy Hodgson has since solved their problems.

Overall season grade: B

There were some dark months, in which Palace fans rightly feared for the club’s top-flight future, but their upturn in form under Hodgson has lifted the mood. Palace have comfortably avoided relegation in the end and, in the past few weeks at least, have played some fabulous football.

Michael Olise of Crystal Palace looks dejected during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Getty Images/Jacques Feeney

Champagne moment

The 5-1 win at Leeds felt like the moment all of their tension and angst was removed. With Hodgson back on the touchline, Palace played a swaggering style of football that had appeared beyond them under Vieira. Eze and Olise were unstoppable on the day.

Ambition for next season

What sort of manager do they want? A progressive coach with big ideas, or is it better to stick with the trusted Hodgson? Palace must decide. They must also contemplate a post-Wilfried Zaha future, if he leaves, and find a replacement for Guehi if he is sold.

12. Chelsea

By Matt Law

Player of the year

Nobody. If ever there was a season to scrap all end-of-season awards for the men’s team then this was it.

Breakthrough star

Levi Colwill – it is just a shame for Chelsea his breakthrough came on loan at Brighton.

Manager grades

Which one? Bruno Saltor was undefeated in his one game in charge, so he can have an A.

Overall season grade: E

... and that’s being kind.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacts during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London - PA Wire/Mike Egerton

Champagne moment

Watching Chelsea beat AC Milan alongside Naomi Campbell and Ted Lasso in his box was as good as it got for Todd Boehly.

Ambition for next season

To get through a season with less than four different managers.

13. Wolves

By John Percy

Player of the year

Ruben Neves. If this is his farewell to Molineux, he provided some glorious memories.

Breakthrough star

Joao Gomes. Signed in January from Flamengo, there is a real buzz around the midfielder ahead of next season.

Manager grade: Bruno Lage D, Julen Lopetegui B+

Lopetegui guided Wolves to safety when they looked doomed. Bruno Lage’s tenure proved pretty bewildering.

Overall season grade: C

Wolves and Lopetegui will not have wanted such a difficult season, but it could have been so much worse.

Champagne moment

Matheus Nunes’ magnificent winner against Chelsea. An absolute stoater, as they say.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes scores their first goal - Reuters/Chris Radburn

Ambition for next season

Keep Lopetegui happy and don’t mention the three letters FFP.

14. West Ham

By Sam Dean

Player of the year

Declan Rice is simply on a different level to his West Ham team-mates, which must be frustrating at times for the midfielder. Rice’s mobility, power, reading of the game and technical quality makes him one of the standout players in the Premier League, if not the whole of Europe.

Breakthrough star

In terms of new arrivals, Nayef Aguerd has shown himself to be a defender of composure and strength. Signed from Rennes for £30 million, he has played a key role in West Ham’s run to the Europa Conference League final and their Premier League survival. Lucas Paqueta started slowly but is now shining.

Manager grade: B

A strange season. David Moyes has been on the brink of the sack on numerous occasions, which is an indication of West Ham’s struggles in the league, and yet he has also guided them to their first major European final since 1976. Win that, and he becomes a club legend.

West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Leeds United at London Stadium - Getty Images/Rob Newell

Overall season grade: B

West Ham’s league form has been hugely disappointing, given their recent success in the top flight and their ambitious spending last summer. The new signings have taken too long to impose themselves. And yet, with the Europa Conference League final to come, the campaign could still end on a sensational high.

Champagne moment

Rice’s goal in their 4-1 European victory over Gent was the ultimate expression of his talent and a significant moment in their continental campaign. Rarely has the London Stadium sounded as loud as it did when the midfielder ran all the way from his own half to score.

Ambition for next season

The expectation is that Rice will leave the club, so other players will need to step up in his absence. The likes of Aguerd and Paqueta must become leaders and show they are ready to thrive in the Premier League on a consistent basis. West Ham remain too reliant on striker Michail Antonio.

15. Bournemouth

by Tom Prenkti

Player of the year

Jefferson Lerma started 36 of Bournemouth’s 38 league games and was their third top goal scorer with five. The 28 year-old is out of contract this summer and being linked with a move to Crystal Palace.

Breakthrough star

Marcus Tavernier, younger brother of Rangers captain James, joined from Middlesbrough for £12 million last summer. Injuries have restricted him to just 19 starts but he’s contributed with five goals and four assists in that time.

Manager grades: Scott Parker C, Gary O’Neil A

Taking over after a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool with the outgoing manager Scott Parker branding the playing squad not good enough was a baptism of fire for O’Neil but making light work of Premier League survival is an enormously impressive feat for a man in his first managerial post.

Gary O'Neil, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, gives instructions to Lewis Cook of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

Overall season grade: A

Having been promoted from the Championship, survival was always the key target for Bournemouth. Having achieved it with two games to spare, the recent defeats to Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Manchester United have had little consequence. Crucially, Bournemouth’s January transfer activity had the desired impact, with the exciting Dango Ouattara in particular giving the squad some much needed cutting edge in the final months of the season.

Champagne moment

With Bournemouth trailing at home to Fulham in a crucial match in the fight against relegation, O’Neil turned to Tavernier at half-time, despite the player not being fit enough to start the game following a hamstring injury. Five minutes after coming on, Tavernier stepped inside Harrison Reed and curled a wonderful equaliser into the top corner, before Dominic Solanke found the winner 11 minutes from time. A pivotal moment in Bournemouth’s season.

Ambition for next season

These are exciting times. New Las Vegas-based owner Bill Foley is talking big. The American is rumoured to be planning a documentary to chart the club’s battle against relegation and has spoken of his desire to invest £80-90 million on building a new 20,000 seat stadium. A new training ground at nearby Canford Magna is already well underway and the 78 year-old has also promised more funds for transfers this summer.

16. Nottingham Forest

By John Percy

Player of the year

Ooh baby, do you know what it’s worth? Morgan Gibbs-White is the best on Earth.

Breakthrough star

Taiwo Awoniyi. He looked far from the finished article in those early months but ends the campaign as the goalscoring talisman.

Manager grade: B+

Nobody will ever truly appreciate the job Steve Cooper has done after 30 signings. Just ask Graham Potter how difficult it is.

Overall season grade: C

Forest’s owner Evangelos Marinakis will have his sights set higher but staying up in the club’s first Premier League season for 23 years was crucial for stability.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis ahead of the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham - PA Wire/Mike Egerton

Champagne moment

Every home game at the City Ground has felt like a special event, and a city united as one.

Ambition for next season

Less signings, less injuries and minimal messing around the bottom three.

17. Everton

By Chris Bascombe

Player of the year

Slim pickings. Jordan Pickford has made some vital saves in the relegation battle, but for consistency Alex Iwobi has emerged as the player successive managers could not do without. His tireless running has at least offered hope.

Breakthrough star

Again, the barrel needs to be well and truly scraped. Youngsters have been summoned at different moments. Amadou Onana has shown glimpses of his talent, but despite barely featuring due to injury James Garner has suggested he is the one to watch next season with some accomplished displays.

Manager grade: B

Ultimately, Sean Dyche did the job he was employed to do. Everything depended on the outcome of the final day, and he collected enough points to justify his appointment.

Overall season grade: E+

No relegation fight merits a generous grade, even if the club did survive. This is not where Everton should be. But they deserved to be near the bottom.

Champagne moment

Defeating Arsenal in Dyche’s first home game. Evertonians had given hope on survival. They started to see some fight on the pitch. Beyond that, the only cause for celebration was likely to be finishing 4th from bottom, their fate being determined on the final day.

Ambition for next season

Evertonians have been talking about a revolution on and off the park for years. Naturally they need a squad revamp. Having a fit striker would help. More elusive, they need unity from the boardroom to the stands. That can only be achievable with fundamental changes. (If they stay up) A top ten finish next season would be progress, as would a season without the need for protests against the board.

18. Leicester City

By John Percy

Player of the year

Is it any wonder Leicester scrapped their awards night? It has been an utterly abject season and not one player has stood out.

Breakthrough star

The sculptor who designed the fountain with the foxes as you enter Leicester’s training ground. Work of art, mate.

Manager grade: Rodgers E, Smith C-

Brendan Rodgers lost six of his first seven games, but limped on until April. Dean Smith was the captain on the Titanic.

Overall season grade: E

From a fairytale to a nightmare, and it all feels so self-inflicted.

Champagne moment

Youri Tielemans' goals at Wolves and Everton. A rare moment of class in a dud season.

Ambition for next season

Appoint a new director of football and a new manager, plus a load of new players – in just over two months.

19. Leeds United

By Mike McGrath

Player of the year

Willy Gnonto was not supposed to arrive in the summer transfer window as he was one they were looking at for the future. But with options running out the Italy teenager arrived from FC Zurich and has made an impact when selected.

Breakthrough star

Crysencio Summerville scored in four appearances in a row back in November, including winning goals against Liverpool and Bournemouth, which gave Leeds the chance of survival heading into the final day of the season. Pacy forward who is maturing.

Manager grades: Marsch E, Gracia E, Allardyce C

Jesse Marsch was too hotheaded in the technical area and it needed a calm head to steer Leeds to victories. His football was not controlled and defending was poor. After a good start, Javi Gracia’s teams collapsed when faced with adversity. Sam Allardyce was given a near impossible job.

Overall season grade: E

After seven points in their first three games, never got into any sort of rhythm to climb the table. Mini revival got Marsch through to the break for the World Cup but a change could easily have been made earlier.

Champagne moment

Gnonto’s goal against Cardiff in the FA Cup. A replica of his compatriot Paolo Di Canio, who also jumped in the air and executed the perfect scissor-volley when he was playing for West Ham.

Ambition for next season

Get back on track after struggling so much this season, possibly with new owners as 49ers Enterprises have been interested in a takeover. There will be a rebuild, with director of football Victor Orta already gone.

20. Southampton

By Jeremy Wilson

Player of the year

The local newspaper posed this exact question last week and the responses rather summed up the state of affairs. Various players on-loan or already sold, as well as the kitchen porter, came narrowly behind ‘no-one’ in the reader comments.

Breakthrough star

Romeo Lavia only turned 19 earlier this year and, although it could not have been a tougher introduction to the Premier League, there is no doubt that he has the quality to continue his career at the highest level.

Manager grade: Ralph Hasenhuttl D, Nathan Jones E, Ruben Selles E

Perhaps a little harsh on Selles – as the rot had already set in – but his record is frankly still dreadful. No-one can seriously argue that the appointment of Jones was anything other than a terrible mistake but the big lingering ‘what if’ surrounds Hasenhuttl. He was sacked at a juncture when Southampton were only a point outside the relegation zone and had always previously overseen a run of positive results when they were needed most.

Nathan Jones, Manager of Southampton, reacts prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Overall season grade: E

Southampton have never previously invested so much money in their squad and yet a proud record of near continuous top-flight participation since the 1970s has come to an end. A deeply flawed and distorted recruitment policy coupled with a series of terrible managerial appointments from new owners Sport Republic were the ultimate explanations for the nightmare.

Champagne moment

There was briefly hope. Selles had just replaced Jones and Southampton went to Stamford Bridge – admittedly not the fortress it once was and pulled off a shock 1-0 win against Chelsea. The fans were ready to put themselves squarely behind the personable Selles for the rest of the season but it proved to be a false dawn.

Ambition for next season

Promotion back to the Premier League. Anything less will be a major disappointment in the context of the club’s resources, which includes not just the commitment of a billionaire owner Dragan Solak but the parachute payments and the prospect of player sales. The missing ingredients remain a proven striker and experienced players with the know-how to sometimes win ugly.

