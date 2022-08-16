Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk Says Goodbye to Show in Farewell Video, Thanks Fans for 'Giving Us a Chance'

Better Call Saul‘s leading man is capping the show’s run with a message of gratitude.

In a video posted to Twitter late Monday night, series star Bob Odenkirk bids a fond farewell to the Breaking Bad offshoot, which wrapped on Monday after six seasons on AMC.

More from TVLine

“Everybody’s been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul, and I’m not good at answering the question because it’s frankly hard for me to look at that experience, and even at that character, too closely,” Odenkirk begins in the video below. “It’s too many moving parts, and they fit together too beautifully, and it’s a mystery to me how it even happened.”

The actor goes on to thank Saul co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould (“I did nothing to deserve this part, but I hope I earned it over six seasons.”), as well as the drama’s cast, crew and devoted fans.

“Thanks for giving us a chance. We came out of maybe a lot of people’s most favorite show ever [in Breaking Bad], and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show,” he continues. “But we weren’t. We were given a chance, and hopefully we made the most of it. Thank you for staying with us.”

Better Call Saul‘s series finale is currently averaging an “A-” from TVLine readers; go here for our full recap, then get your burning questions answered in our Q&A with Gould.

Finale thank you from Bob Odenkirk pic.twitter.com/IFODl4bcLD — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 16, 2022

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.