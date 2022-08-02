Better Call Saul producer breaks down 'Breaking Bad' episode, Kim mystery

Dan Snierson
·12 min read
Better Call Saul producer breaks down 'Breaking Bad' episode, Kim mystery

Warning: This story contains plots details from Monday night's episode of Better Call Saul, titled "Breaking Bad."

Yeah, bitch! The RV rides again!

Monday's episode of Better Call Saul — titled "Breaking Bad" as a wink not just to the mothership/ Krystal Ship but Breaking Bad's season 2 episode "Better Call Saul" — indeed delivered the guest stars that everyone had been waiting for since Saul co-creator Peter Gould teased their appearance before the final season began. Or, actually, since season 1 began.

Viewers were transported back to the night that Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) kidnapped Saul (Bob Odenkirk) and drove him into the desert, where he feared execution and uttered the infamous mention of Lalo (Tony Dalton) more than a decade before the prequel would introduce such a character. Into the outskirts of the ABQ the story ventured, nostalgia and discovery rattling around that old Krystal Ship. (Yes, Walt, that's what Jesse calls it.) Later, back at the office, Mike (Jonathan Banks) warned Saul about getting into business with this dangerous, cancer-stricken "amateur," but Saul tuned him out and his greedy, wounded gut was taking him into J.P. Wynne High School for that fateful follow-up scene in Breaking Bad.

Reckless decisions weren't just being made in the past. In the black-and-white future Omahaverse, Jimmy/Saul/Gene made secret contact with his former assistant, Francesca (Tina Parker), fulfilling the promise of the Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. call mentioned in season 4. He learned that the situation was still "hot," post-Walt's death. His money-laundering backups had been seized (including Lazer Base), and — get this! — Kim (Rhea Seehorn) had inquired about him. That prompted Gene to call a sprinkler company in Florida where he believes that she's working (unless it's a Day Spa and Nail situation), and he had a heated conversation (with her, seemingly? someone else at the company, less likely?) that caused him to beat the hell out of that pay phone.

Reeling from the call, living up to the adage of "Hurt people hurt people," and continuing to reunite with his Saul accoutrements, Gene met up with Jeff (Pat Healy), son of Marion (Carol Burnett), turning the game back on. He enlisted Jeff and his buddy, Buddy (Max Bickelhaup), for an elaborate scam that involved Gene playing rube while he got various marks drunk, and his cohorts then drugging them so they could steal their identity/credit cards back at home. But when one of the targets turned out to have cancer, Buddy had second thoughts. Gene's temper flared and he forced Jeff to drive him to the house. By the time he smashed the glass in the door, he had put himself in a situation that is perhaps best be described as "hot."

Let's remove those seeds and stems from the sink, accept Prince Rainier's proposal, take the lemon wedge off our nose, walk like Frankenstein after he was probed by aliens, and speak with the man who wrote and directed this revelation-jammed episode, Better Call Saul executive producer/Schnauz Farms owner Tom Schnauz.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: So... nothing from this episode to talk about.

TOM SCHNAUZ: It's kind of slow moving. Drags a little bit in the beginning, then slows down in the middle, then crawls to a full stop at the end.

[Co-creator] Peter Gould said that it was important to wait to bring back Walt and Jesse. Why was the era of Breaking Bad's "Better Call Saul" episode the right moment to reintroduce them? And the mystery of "Why did Saul say 'No Lalo'?" in Breaking Bad is really having its moment in the desert sun, as it was contextualized a few episodes ago.

We talked since season 1 about, "When do we bring back Walt and Jesse? Do we bring back Walt and Jesse?" And now that Gene in Omaha is slipping back into his old ways, now felt like the right time to show the Saul Goodman character and the decisions he made chasing Walter White, the same way he made decisions to do these crazy Omaha scams. That's off of the Kim Wexler phone call, the mystery phone call that we don't know what happened yet. Something very upsetting happened on the other end of that line that brought back up a lot of old feelings and a lot of pain, and Jimmy McGill's drug of choice to numb that pain is Saul Goodman. And just like the events of ["Fun and Games"] — the death of Howard Hamlin [Patrick Fabian] and Kim keeping a secret about knowing that Lalo was still alive and not telling him, and the reasons that she didn't tell him caused a lot of pain and pushed him full Saul Goodman. Something about that phone call brought up a lot of pain that he needed to cover up again, and he needed to get back into that world of taking advantage of other people.

We'll get to that phone call in a minute. How easily did Bryan and Aaron fall back into the dynamic from that "Better Call Saul" episode? And what was the best joke on set?

Bryan and Aaron were incredible. I mean, they slipped right back into the roles. With Bryan, all I had to say was, "Less Heisenberg, more Walt," because I think a couple of times he went to the season 5 Heisenberg where he was in full control. They had to be reminded, "This is very early on season 2, you guys are in way over your heads." So that little adjustment was made on set.

The best joke on set? Boy, I can't remember. I mean, the funniest thing to me was, I was in my hotel room and I had heard that the guys had just arrived and this email popped up in my inbox. It was a picture of them in their costume fitting and they were doing, like, gang signs and it just made me laugh. First, it was a picture of them with the hoods completely pulled over and then rolled up, showing their faces. And it really made me so happy to see that after so many years. And then being with them in the RV was just incredible.

Bryan said there are two other scenes, moments where they're not with each other. What can you hint about what's to come there?

I am afraid to say anything. I don't want to ruin anything. But Bryan is telling the truth that there are individual scenes coming up that shed light on the world of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. That's all I can say.

Revelation: Kim is alive! The fans won't riot. Though the last time we saw her, she had destroyed her life, and as the writers have suggested, a fate worse than death awaits. In the scene when he calls her, there was a problem with the shot. Noisy trucks kept going by when Gene was talking to her. Do you want to tell us exactly what was so upsetting about that call?

[Laughs] Yeah, those trucks, we couldn't control them…. We will learn the details of the phone call; we will know what was said in a future episode. It's just right now we wanted to keep the mystery going of: What is going on in the world of Kim Wexler? You said she's alive, but I don't know. Is she alive? Can you tell from that phone call? He asked for Kim Wexler [laughs] on the end of that line and then heard something that made him slam the phone down and break the glass. So we'll find out in a future episode exactly what words were spoken.

Bob Odenkirk as Gene - Better Call Saul _ Season 6, Episode 11 - Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
Bob Odenkirk as Gene - Better Call Saul _ Season 6, Episode 11 - Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television Bob Odenkirk as Gene on 'Better Call Saul'

You'll hate this next question. I won't ask how the sprinkler business in Florida is treating her, but can you say how much Kim viewers should expect to see in the next two episodes?

I mean, I always love more Kim Wexler, so it was hard to do. I got a lot of ribbing from Rhea Seehorn about, "Why don't you want to work with me? Why am I not in this episode?" We'll see what comes in the future episodes. There's only two left, so hopefully everything will be answered.

When Gene is talking to Francesca, there's a mention of Tigerfish, another Ice Station Zebra reference. Who's on his mind more these days, Kim or Walt? They're both jockeying for space right now.

Kim had been pushed back a little bit when he heard from Francesca that Kim actually asked about him, and maybe there was a glint of — Bob does such a great performance of showing that little puppy-dog [vibe], "She asked about me? What'd she say?" [Laughs] It's so good. And then all that pain comes welling up, so he needs to cover it up with a little bit of — that action he used going after Walter White, which is why we felt now is the right time to cut back and forth between the two time periods to show that he's doing the same thing now that he did back then.

As you said, he needs to medicate with Saul, and now he's scamming hard, right after he told Jeff that they were done. And as Francesca noted, he doesn't necessarily need the money. He's acting out because he's in pain, and he's taking a lot of risks. At the end of the episode, he breaks the window of the target's home, even though he's been warned that the drug might have worn off. Is he trying to get caught on some level because he doesn't want to live this anonymous, sad sack life anymore?

Yeah. Breaking the glass is actually a step beyond what they planned for. The whole point of the scheme was to rip these guys off and not have them even realize they've been ripped off for months later. There's no way to trace: "How did they get my information?" So he is being reckless. With a lot of criminals, when you get away with it for so long and so easily, part of you wonders, "Are they going to catch me? Should they catch me?" Yeah, he's acting out. So I think maybe there's some little part of him that wants to get caught. But I know there's a big part of him that doesn't. So those things are battling.

Gene learns that this last victim has cancer, like Walt. It throws him for a loop for a minute, but he soldiers on. He urges Jeff's friend to finish the job, lies to him about how "You get over it,"  and when the guy doesn't bite, Gene sets out to finish it. If we're wondering about the possibility of any redemption for Gene, it doesn't seem like he's making a great case for it. How "gone" is he at this point?

Redemption — boy, that's a tricky thing because you look back on the world of Breaking Bad and he's participated in and helped a lot of horrible things happen. So in comparison to the things that he's doing right now — they are a step beyond what Slippin' Jimmy and Jimmy & Kim ever did. He's drugging people. He's knocking them unconscious and stealing their wealth.

Can he be redeemed? It's funny, he's our main character, so you want to root for him. You want him to turn around. Just like with Walter White. I mean, all the horrible things he did, the fans just stuck with it for so long and were on Walter White's side, even through the death of Jane [Krysten Ritter] and all that. It's amazing how you can keep the audience attached to your characters no matter how horrible the things they do. I think there is a glimmer of hope —  you want him to change his mind when he hears the guy has cancer, and it looks like he's going to, but then: "He's exactly the same as all the rest of them. Yes, he has a sob story, a horrible thing, he deserves this just as much as anybody else."

Marion [Carol Burnett] is a very sharp woman and notices something going on with Gene out her window. Would you advise viewers not to underestimate her? Is she possibly the one who's going to unravel this whole mystery?

She's very smart. She's going to look out for her boy. And we'll wait and see what happens in the future episodes.

In season 4's "Quite A Ride," Saul reminds Francesca about a phone call to take place on his birthday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. What percentage of that payoff pay phone scene in Monday's episode did the writers have planned out back in season 4?

Zero percent planned. That [season 4] bit about the phone call was added by Peter after we broke the episode, so we writers didn't know it was coming until the pages were released. Peter thought the scene needed something extra.

Francesca mentions to Gene that Huell [Lavell Crawford] went back to New Orleans, so he did make it out of that hotel room. What options were you considering?

It was weird. I feel like I wanted somebody from the universe to get away and kind of be happy [laughs]. They had set Huell up with the fake photograph and they lied to him about the circumstances, so he felt like the easiest one to be able to walk away from all this. And we touched on Kuby [Bill Burr], who we didn't know — he felt like D-Day [Bruce McGill] at the end of Animal House, he just disappeared without anyone knowing where he went. [Laughs] And then we referenced Ira [Franc Ross]. And we mentioned Danny, who in my head was always Mark Proksch's character, Daniel Wormald, as the guy who ran the laser tag. I always imagined he was going to be the Danny. We just never figured out a way to work it back into the series.

Another mystery solved! Finally, what is your cryptic tease for the second-to-last episode?

It's just further spiral downward of this character. [Laughs] "Descent" is the word I would use.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass