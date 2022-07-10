Better Call Saul: A Close Look of Every 'Gene in Omaha' Flash-Forward So Far

Before we find out how Better Call Saul ends, we need to go back… to the future.

Fans know by now that every season of Saul (except one) has opened with a black-and-white flash-forward to Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman’s post-Breaking Bad life as Gene Takavic, a mustachioed Cinnabon manager in Omaha, Nebraska. (Saul got his identity wiped in Breaking Bad‘s final episodes and started a new life as “Gene.”) The flash-forwards have offered us tantalizing glimpses into Jimmy/Saul’s future… while keeping us guessing as to his ultimate fate.

(Note: The current Season 6 opened not with a Gene flash-forward but instead with a scene of repo men clearing out a lavish mansion — which we assume was Saul’s, after he ditched his former life. But could the upcoming final run of episodes begin with a Gene check-in? Or will we see even more of Gene’s storyline converging with Jimmy/Saul’s as the end approaches?)

With Saul‘s final six episodes kicking off on Monday (AMC, 9/8c), we thought we’d look back on all the Gene-in-Omaha scenes so far to search for clues and piece together where Jimmy/Saul/Gene (and Kim!) might finally end up. (Plus, we’ve included video so you can refresh your memory, too.) So grab a freshly baked cinnamon roll and join us, won’t you? Plus, hit the comments and add any crucial details we overlooked.

