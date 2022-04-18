'Better Call Saul': Brace yourself for some ‘shatteringly upsetting moments’ in the final season

Barbara VanDenburgh, USA TODAY
Last we saw him two years ago, things were not looking good for Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, everyone’s favorite sleazebag, strip-mall lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk.

Brace yourself because things are only going to get dicier in the sixth and final season of AMC’s exceptional (and exceptionally stressful) “Breaking Bad” spinoff series, “Better Call Saul,” which begins Monday (9 EDT/PDT).

Jimmy had just (narrowly) survived a shootout and long trek through the desert dragging $7 million in cash to bail out Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), a sadistic cartel boss with a Joker grin who (also narrowly) survived an assassination attempt in which Jimmy is implicated. Meanwhile, back at home, Jimmy’s now-wife and literal partner in crime Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) has quit her cushy law-firm gig and is becoming increasingly enmeshed in Jimmy’s schemes.

The stress is difficult to stomach. And if you know anything about co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould and their shared creative universe starting with “Breaking Bad,” then you know things are about to get a whole lot worse.

“There are a couple of turns this season – some of them are shattering, just shatteringly upsetting moments that I can’t wait for people to see, and that I think are going to be very emotional for people,” says Gould in an interview. “And then there are a couple places where the show takes a turn I don’t think anyone’s done before.”

The final season premiere, "Wine and Roses," certainly feels like it's setting up "shatteringly upsetting moments," with a heart-stopping opening that hints at the ruin to come. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Kim remain clueless that Lalo is alive and gunning for revenge and Nacho (Michael Mando) is running for his life in Mexico.

Seehorn says the hype for the 39-time-Emmy-nominated critical darling is real. “There are scenes that everyone I talked to, cast and crew, called the next day when the script came out and said, ‘I gasped. I audibly gasped reading the script.’ And then we filmed them, and we were gasping again,” Seehorn says. “There are stunning, physically explosive scenes, and then there are also psychological scenes that are not only hard to watch, they may keep you up at night just thinking about the ramifications.”

Odenkirk is even more straightforward: “Without giving anything away, the ending is awesome."

The 13-episode sendoff is broken into two parts, with the second starting July 11. Here’s what else Odenkirk, Seehorn and Gould have to say as they look back on the show and the creative family they’ve built over the past seven years:

Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) completes his transformation as Saul Goodman in the final season of &quot;Better Call Saul.&quot;
Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) completes his transformation as Saul Goodman in the final season of "Better Call Saul."

How 'Breaking Bad's comedic relief stole the spotlight

“Better Call Saul” had to pull off a seemingly impossible narrative trick: It had to dovetail with the events of “Breaking Bad,” showing how down-on-his-luck but generally well-intentioned Jimmy transformed into the brazenly immoral lawyer Saul Goodman, who laundered the money from Walter White’s meth empire, while also standing on its own as a prestige drama that can be appreciated apart from its predecessor.

Could Odenkirk’s fast-talking huckster hold the weight of an entire drama? Could a prequel to one of the most critically celebrated dramas of all time starring the comedic relief of "Bad" be anything short of a disappointment?

Gould and Gilligan embraced the challenge, both of writing themselves out of a jam and creating something that would stand on its own merits while still inextricably linked to "Breaking Bad."

“Both stories are so much about morality and the things you do for yourself or the people you love, and who you’re willing to take advantage of in order to get things for yourself and your family,” Gould says. Bryan Cranston's “Walter White is a fascinating character. He wants significance, he wants to be important. He doesn’t really mind if you’re scared of him; maybe that’s even a good thing, maybe he likes that rush of power. Jimmy at his core is a little bit different. Maybe it sounds a little sad, but he wants love. He wants everybody he meets to like him, and he wants people to love him.”

(Speaking of Walter White, Emmy winners Cranston and Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman, will reprise their "Breaking Bad" characters in the final season.)

In his memoir “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama,” published in March, Odenkirk writes that Saul’s endurance was a surprise; he was only meant to last a couple of episodes. “I did not think (Saul) was special in ‘Breaking Bad,’” Odenkirk says.

“The first thing I said to Peter and Vince is, 'You’ve got to make him likable if you want to write a show about him because I didn’t think he was likable.' I thought they’d be insulted because I knew they liked the character, but they weren’t. They understood what I meant,” Odenkirk says. “I did grow to like him a lot more than when I started."

Gould knew they had something special in Saul (and Odenkirk) right away. “Of course, Bob is just funny. He’s funny as hell, and he makes anything that’s supposed to be funny 50 times funnier.” But there was one moment that proved foundational.

Gould describes Saul's first scene in Season 2, Episode 8 of "Breaking Bad" (appropriately titled "Better Call Saul"), in which the lawyer comes to the rescue of a low-level drug dealer, whipping into the investigation room and kicking the cop out with a barrage of words.

“Then Bob did something I’ll always remember,” Gould says. “As soon as the cop is out, Bob has this little moment where he reorganizes himself. He takes this little breath, and you can see he was like, ‘Oh, OK, that worked this time.’ And he wasn’t absolutely sure it was going to work. And you saw that there was more to him than the mask. The mask kind of slipped a little bit. And as ‘Breaking Bad’ went on, you saw that mask slip a little bit more.”

Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) is in deep trouble in the final season of &quot;Better Call Saul.&quot;
Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) is in deep trouble in the final season of "Better Call Saul."

Rhea Seehorn says we're right to be so worried about Kim

“This season, I did some of the most difficult, most challenging work of my career,” Seehorn says.

That’s good news for fans of some of the best acting on television – if also nerve-wracking, given what could be in store for Kim. Last season saw Kim breaking bad in her own ways, acting with increasing recklessness, becoming tangled in Jimmy’s illegal work with the Mexican drug cartel and plotting the ruin of rival lawyer and former colleague Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). It’s hard to see anything but disaster on the horizon.

“Listen, the concern for Kim is warranted,” Seehorn teases. She’s mum on Kim’s fate, but euphoric that so many fans care.

It’s been a long wait for those concerned fans, who were left gasping after last season’s tense finale that put Jimmy and Kim in the crosshairs of the cartel. Filming was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and then further complicated when Odenkirk was felled by a heart attack on the set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, last July (he's since made a full recovery).

Gould wasn’t present during Odenkirk’s heart attack, but for him, the moment underlines how tight-knit the cast and crew had grown during their time together, and he notes that colleagues from the show were at his bedside before his family.

“It’s when you realize how strong the connections are between all of you. We’ve all been working together for so long. He’s very important to us,” Gould said. “We were just holding our breath for a week.”

The heart attack didn’t affect the material, Seehorn says. “I think we all made a real conscious choice to not forcefully bring in the experience of his heart attack into the scenes. We needed to play the characters that we’d given seven and a half years of our lives to play, and Bob didn’t want people walking around on eggshells and weirded out, either,” she says.

But the personal impact was profound. “I’m imagining you and most people who read this have lost someone, and your thought is, ‘Man, I wish I had just one more day to tell them one more thing and make them laugh one more time,’” Seehorn says. “And we got that.”

