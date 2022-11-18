‘Better burger’ chain wants to open three more restaurants in the Kansas City market

A franchisee for Smashburger, a “better burger” fast-casual restaurant chain, plans to add three more Kansas City area locations.

Sachi Foods LLC in Lenexa, which took over the Smashburger in Olathe in October, said the locations would open over the next three years. It is looking in the Northland, Lee’s Summit, Overland Park and Shawnee.

In a statement, franchise owner Farhan Ali, said, “Smashburger has been a great partner for us, and this is an exciting opportunity to grow.”

Sachi Foods owns two St. Louis locations. It also has a dozen Church’s Chicken restaurants in the Kansas City market and previously owned Checkers and Rally’s in the Chicago area.

Smashburger offers fresh, never frozen “smashed” burgers made with Certified Angus Beef. The menu also includes chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, salads, Brussels sprouts and fries, as well as hand-spun Häagen-Dazs shakes.

It was founded in Denver in 2007 and has since added an average of 20 new restaurants annually. It currently has more than 200 corporate-owned and franchise restaurants.

An Overland Park location closed during the pandemic.