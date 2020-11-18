Bettendorf Home Roofing Storm Damage Repair Insurance Claim Services Launched

Bettendorf home roofing contractor Quality Control Restoration has launched scheduled and emergency storm damage repair services in the Quad Cities area. The Quad Cities roofing company also handles roof claim repair projects and storm damage roof replacements.

BETTENDORF, IA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2020 / Bettendorf home roofing contractor Quality Control Restoration announced the launch of scheduled and emergency storm damage repair services in the Quad Cities area. The company offers free roof evaluations and is equipped to quickly repair damage caused by wind, rain, hail, lightning, fire, and falling trees.

More information about Quality Control Restoration is available at https://qualitycontrolrestoration.com

The Quad Cities, IA roofing company has launched a storm damage roof repair service ahead of the winter months. The company helps homeowners file roof claims and liaises with adjusters and insurance companies to ensure that all roof repairs are completed on time.

Quality Control Restoration provides emergency roof repair in Bettendorf, IA for metal, asphalt, wood, and composite shingle roof systems as well as flat and low-slope roofs.

The wind and hail damage roof repair experts in Scott County perform a complete inspection of all shingles, seams, flashing, siding, membranes, and fasteners before commencing repairs. Common signs of storm damage include creased, broken, or torn shingles, loose fasteners, and visible leaks.

Quality Control Restoration roofing specialists are trained to repair minor dents, replace missing shingles, and fix all leaks at the source. In the event of extensive damage or high repair costs, the company may recommend a full roof replacement.

The top-rated roofers in Bettendorf leverage more than 60 years of combined professional experience while handling roofing insurance claims. The company assists homeowners through every step of the process from claim reporting and damage estimation to recommending impact-resistant SBS shingles and siding.

Quality Control Restoration provides a 10-year workmanship warranty on repairs and roof replacements in addition to manufacturer warranties.

Visit Quality Control Restoration's social media channels at https://www.facebook.com/QualityControlRestoration and https://www.instagram.com/qualitycontrolrestoration to view current and completed residential roofing repair projects in Bettendorf, IA.

According to a spokesperson for the licensed Bettendorf roof damage restoration contractor, "We are happy to offer prompt, high-quality storm damage repairs and roof claim repair services to homeowners in and around Bettendorf. We take pride in handling major and minor insurance-paid repair projects and offer the fastest storm restoration services in the Quad Cities area."

Quality Control Restoration is a licensed and insured residential and commercial roofing contractor based in Bettendorf, IA. The company offers no-obligation roof assessments and handles new constructions, roof coatings, bitumen roofs, siding, and other roofing projects.

Quality Control Restoration holds a top-tier A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is licensed by Iowa Workforce Development.

For more information about storm damage repair in Quad Cities, IA, call 833-563-7663 or visit the URL above.

Contact Info:

Name: Larry Anderson

Email: Send Email

Organization: Quality Control Restoration

Address: 2395 Tech Drive, Suite 8, Bettendorf, IA 52722, United States

Phone: +1-833-563-7663

Website: https://qualitycontrolrestoration.com

SOURCE: Quality Control Restoration





