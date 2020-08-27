Bette Midler Speaks Out Amid Backlash For Tweeting Melania Trump 'Still Can't Speak English'

Bette Midler has spoken out over the backlash she faced after tweeting that US first lady Melania Trump “still can’t speak English”.

Earlier this week, the Oscar-nominated star offered her commentary on the Republican National Convention on Twitter, but came under fire when she tweeted during Melania’s speech: “#BeBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage!”

Referring to Melania – who was born and raised in Slovenia – Bette continued: “Oh, God. She still can’t speak English.”

#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Bette’s comments quickly faced criticism on social media, with many pointing out she could criticise Melania and the Trump administration without referencing her heritage.

Initially the Beaches actor suggested she was just “giving them a taste of their own immigrant bashing medicine”, adding: “I guess they’re not keen.”

Bette Midler and Melania Trump (Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock/KEVIN DIETSCH/POOL/EPA-EFE) More

However, after commenting that “all hell had broken loose”, she eventually posted a second tweet, conceding: “I was wrong to make fun of her accent. America is made up people who speak with all kinds of accents, and they are all welcomed always.”

Why not? Just giving them a taste of their own immigrant bashing medicine. I guess they’re not keen. https://t.co/yAuMjgxqiH — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Well, all hell has broken loose because I said Melania “still can’t speak English” last night. I was wrong to make fun of her accent. America is made up people who speak with all kinds of accents, and they are all welcomed always. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Bette previously made headlines with her takedowns of both Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend, Trump campaign official Kimberly Guilfoyle, whose own *ahem* enthusiastic speech at the RNC raised eyebrows.

Noticing the president’s son was looking a little glassy-eyed, she tweeted: “Donald Trump Jr. looks like he’s been crying. Did Kimberly G. yell at him?”

The Grammy-winning star has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump throughout his presidency, repeatedly calling him out on her Twitter page.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.