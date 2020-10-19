Bette Midler announces 'Hocus Pocus' reunion with Meryl Streep, Jamie Lee Curtis, more

Something wicked this way comes.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are getting the Sanderson Sisters back together later this month, 27 years after the Halloween cult classic for a virtual "Hocus Pocus" reunion, Midler announced Sunday.

The live event, “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover," takes place Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

"Join me! For a marvelous one night only reunion with the Sanderson Sisters and some of our favorite friends," Midler tweeted Sunday.

In addition to the trio of stars, the reunion features a deluge of famous faces including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kenan Thompson, John Stamos, Glenn Close, George Lopez, Martin Short, Adam Lambert, Michael Kors, Todrick Hall and more.

Hulaween is part of Midler's annual fundraiser for the New York Restoration Project, her organization dedicated to improving New York City's infrastructure and greenery. Tickets cost $10 and all proceeds go toward the NYRP, according to the website.

Fans rejoiced online: "THIS is the kind of news I need on a stressful Monday morning," tweeted @katiehartland.

"I cannot. I cannot. I cannot. Fangirl OVERLOAD," user @SoCalValerie responded to Midler's announcement.

"It's at 2am in my timezone, but I'll happily pull an all nighter for this," added @wildandbarefoot. "My ticket has been purchased and I'm so excited!!"

Others are still holding out hope for a full, official movie reunion. Rumors of a "Hocus Pocus" sequel have swirled the past few years and last year Variety and Deadline reported that director Adam Shankman had been attached to a Disney+ sequel, though no information about the stars returning has been released.

“I would love that. I think we’ve all been fairly vocal about being very keen, but that hasn’t created any groundswell of movement," Parker said in 2016 of returning to the film on "Watch What Happens Live."

"Come on @disneyplus we all want a sequel!!" tweeted @joebottomley.

"I hope this isn’t really a one night only reunion," said @PatrickNightly. "We need you three in the upcoming sequel or it won’t be any good!

Four years ago, Midler reprised the role of Winifred Sanderson for a NYRP Hulaween costume party fundraiser.

