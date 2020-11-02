Betsy Brandt Joins ‘Love, Victor’ As Recurring For Season 2 Of Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Betsy Brandt has been tapped for a major recurring role on the upcoming second season of Hulu’s comedy series Love, Victor.

Set in the world of the 2018 Love, Simon film, Love, Victor follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Brandt will play Dawn, Felix’s (Anthony Turpel) loving mother who struggles with mental health issues. Felix (series regular Turpel) was introduced in Season 1 as Victor’s awkward new neighbor who seeks to befriend him.

Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear and Mason Gooding co-star in the series, inspired by Becky Albertalli’s novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.

Love, Simon’s writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers on Love, Victor alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy. 20th Television serves as the studio.

Brandt, known for her role as Marie on Breaking Bad, also starred on the CBS comedy series Life In Pieces, produced by 20th TV. She can currently be seen recurring on another CBS comedy series, The Unicorn, opposite Walton Goggins. Later this year she will appear in the Blumhouse horror-thriller film, Run Sweetheart Run and in the AMC anthology series, Soulmates, from Black Mirror’s Will Bridges. She is repped by Patty Woo Management, TalentWorks and law firm Del, Shaw Moonves.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.