Betswap.gg Launches the First Permissionless Sports Betting App

Betswap
·3 min read

Willemstad, Curacao, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Betswap.gg, a revolutionary peer-to-peer sports betting exchange, announced the launch of the beta version of their app. The beta version is live on the official website with better features and an enhanced and exciting user experience.

Betswap.gg is a first-of-its-kind, multi-chain decentralised sports betting exchange built on the Polygon blockchain. The platform allows users to bet on thousands of sporting and e-sporting events, providing them with a trustless and permissionless experience using Web 3.0 technology. Participants can choose to be a bettor or a bookmaker, with Betswap.gg providing a transparent betting model with no hidden fees and minimal gas fees. Furthermore, Betswap.gg lets users participate in back-and-lay betting and decentralised governance through a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO).

Betswap.gg is a pioneer in the blockchain-based betting world, having created the first-ever trustless betting exchange. Unlike existing platforms, Betswap.gg does not require users to go through a tedious onboarding process. All you have to do is connect your wallet, and within minutes, you can start betting. Furthermore, Betswap.gg does not at any point take custody of users' funds, allowing players to place individual bets directly from their wallets and withdraw their winnings seamlessly, safely, and instantly. 

$BSGG, the native token of the Betswap.gg ecosystem provides holders with various uses, including governance staking, and reduced fees. It can also be used for a wide range of upcoming online sporting tournaments that will take place within the next few weeks.

Since the launch of the beta version, over 25,000 users have visited the website. The incoming traffic saw a diverse audience from across the globe, including Brazil and India, among others.

"Product development has been our biggest focus since the launch of Betswap.gg, and, in my opinion, we have created something that will truly revolutionise the betting ecosystem. Providing our community with the smoothest experience is always our goal, and with the launch of our beta version, we feel we're one step closer to achieving this." said the Chief Product Officer of Betswap.gg.

Betswap.gg’s team consists of specialists, developers, and advisors, including ex-paddy power team members. The project has also received massive backing from world-class venture capital funds and investors.

The Beta Launch was met with a resounding response, and users have taken to Twitter and other platforms to express their excitement about the launch of the application. With the Cricket T20 Tournament and Fifa World Cup around the corner, Betswap.gg is expecting a high volume of users to join the crypto betting platform in the coming weeks.

