All bets are off. Federal judge throws out Seminole Tribe’s sports betting compact

In a stunning rejection of Florida’s attempt to give the Seminole Tribe a monopoly on sports betting, a federal district court judge in the District of Columbia ruled late Monday that the compact violates federal Indian gaming law and invalidated the entire agreement, halting all sports betting and gaming expansion in Florida indefinitely.

The ruling by Judge Dabney L. Friedrich puts a halt on the sports betting quietly launched by the Seminole Tribe on Nov. 1, but it also stops the other provisions of the gaming compact signed between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe, and approved by the Florida Legislature.

Under the 30-year compact, the Seminoles agreed to pay the state at least $2.5 billion over the first five years in exchange for having control over sports betting in the state and being allowed to add craps and roulette to the tribe’s casino operations.

The decision is a victory for the owners of Magic City Casino and Bonita Springs Poker Room and a group of plaintiffs that includes No Casinos and Miami businessmen Armando Codina and Norman Braman. They each filed separate lawsuits against U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland alleging that the federal government improperly approved the gaming compact.

Friedrich concluded that the compact violates the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act which requires that any state-sanctioned gambling must occur on tribal land. Florida’s attempt to claim that sports betting was occurring on Indian lands by suggesting that because the internet server was located there was a “fiction,” she said.

“Although the Compact ‘deem[s]’ all sports betting to occur at the location of the Tribe’s ‘sports book(s)‘ and supporting servers...this Court cannot accept that fiction,’’ Friedrich wrote. “When a federal statute authorizes an activity only at specific locations, parties may not evade that limitation by ‘deeming’ their activity to occur where it, as a factual matter, does not.”

The state and Seminole Tribe are expected to appeal the decision and request an immediate stay of the order, said Daniel Wallach, a gambling expert and Hallandale Beach-based lawyer. But, he said, he does not expect a subsequent decision to prevail.

Neither the tribe nor the governor’s office immediately responded to requests for comment.

The other option is for the Florida Legislature to either put an amendment on the November 2022 ballot to enable statewide sports betting, or conceive of some other statutory regime that does not violate IGRA, he said.

Sport betting giants Fan Dual and Draft Kings have already launched a petition drive to get sports betting approved by voters next year.

“I think this is a big victory. I couldn’t ask for more,’’ said Armando Codina, the real estate developer and devoted gambling opponent. He said he will continue to fight if the state and tribe file an appeal.

Unlike tribes in other states, including Connecticut, Arizona and Michigan, which operate sports betting limited to tribal land, the Seminole Tribe argued that it could operate online sports betting operations throughout the state as long as the servers were located on their sovereign land.

But Friedrich concluded that the Florida Constitution “provides that the State may expand sports betting only through a citizen’s initiative or an IGRA gaming compact....And because no citizens’ initiative has approved online sports betting, such betting can be lawful in Florida only if it is authorized by a gaming compact.’’

The conclusion, she said, is “the appropriate remedy Is to vacate the compact.”

“This ruling should not have come as a surprise to anybody,’’ Wallach, said. “An avalanche of legal authority was on the side against online sports betting.”

Although the tribe and the governor contemplated that the sports betting component could be thrown out and included a severability clause to allow the remaining portion of the compact to operate, the Department of the

Interior omitted that in its argument before the court, forfeiting that option, Wallach said.

Because the Seminole Tribe did not intervene on the merits of the case, it also forfeited the opportunity to emphasize the severability and preserve in-person sports betting on Indian lands,’’ he said.

There was no immediate information available as to what happens to the sports wagers accepted by the Tribe through its mobile app in the three weeks it was operating. The app appeared to be offline late Monday night.

