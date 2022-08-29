Beto O’Rourke pauses Texas governor campaign as he’s hospitalised with bacterial infection

Arpan Rai
·2 min read

Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke will have to pause campaign events against incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott as November’s midterm elections heat up because he has been diagnosed with a bacterial infection.

“After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection. The extraordinary team there — from custodians to nurses and doctors — gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest,” Mr O’Rourke tweeted on Sunday.

“While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations. I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able,” he added.

Supporters on social media poured in wishes of speedy recovery for the Texas gubernatorial candidate who is campaigning to decrease a narrowing margin against Mr Abbott.

Preliminary predictions from opinion polls earlier this year showed the incumbent governor in a steady lead over Mr O’Rourke but factors like the abortion ban, Uvalde school shooting and statewide collapse of the electricity grid in February last year have reduced the margin between the two candidates, reported NPR.

Last month, Mr O’Rourke said he has raised nearly $32m during the first half of 2022 making the race one of the most expensive ones for the midterm elections.

His competitor Mr Abbott had been sitting on $50m as recently as February.

Mr O’Rourke and Mr Abbott — a former Democratic presidential candidate and a potential GOP contender for 2024 respectively — remain two of the most dominant fundraisers in their parties.

Considered to be an underdog in Texas, Mr O’Rouke is entering the race where no Democrat has won a statewide contest in nearly 30 years.

The democrat leader has sharpened his attacks on Mr Abbott and called for new firearm restrictions that the two-term governor does not support, as well as reinstating abortion access.

