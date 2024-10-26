Beto’s last-gasp header earns Everton draw with Fulham

Beto celebrates his injury-time equaliser

Nobody does desperation quite like Everton. At their moments of greatest peril, no club seems to find the last resort such an appealing destination.

Everton have averted more serious catastrophes than a home defeat to Fulham in their recent history, of course, but the nature of their 94th minute equaliser seemed to typify so much of what is now embedded in Goodison Park’s DNA.

The next owners will need to bottle copious amounts of that and scatter the samples around the new arena on Liverpool’s docks.

When manager Sean Dyche urged centre-back Michael Keane to become an emergency striker in the 87th minute, the hum of expectation and roars of ‘Keano’ from the Gwladys Street seemed to make what followed inevitable. A few crosses and penalty box tussles later and rancour had turned to euphoria - an-all-too-familiar emotional swing in this arena.

Fulham led when former Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi struck beautifully past Jordan Pickford, and had the visitors seen it through their main gripe would have been such a slender margin of victory.

Instead, Everton played longer and more direct. Never mind turning the clocks back an hour, this was doing so to the early-80s as the defenders launched it for a final test of Fulham’s resolve and Ashley Young crossed for Beto to head his first league goal of the season.

“Really rough. Sometimes football is difficult to explain,” said Marco Silva.

For Dyche, it reflects the personality of a team and a spirit which should never be taken for granted.

“Football lasts for 96 minutes in this case. The relentlessness was on show. Changing players and going for it worked,” said Dyche.

“The last ten minutes you could sense we were knocking on the door and when we scored I was not surprised. I was pleased to keep the run going. We are showing signs we can win games and if we don’t win we won’t get beat.”

Everton seasons tend to follow a predictable trail; the occasional crisis amid off-field shenanigans is punctured by brief periods of calm, a couple of uplifting victories and overall sense that no-one is ever quite sure where they will end up, but it will probably still be in the Premier League.

Marco Silva returned to Goodison Park and saw victory snatched from his Fulham side in the dying moments - Reuters/Pater Powell

The fans’ angst seemed to have come and gone earlier than ever in this campaign, a horrendous August forgotten as a takeover is imminent.

Yet the reminders of the scale of work required are never too far away, nor the fear that a couple of dodgy results will plunge the side back into bother.

Silva was sacked by Everton five years ago and there have been four other permanent Goodison appointments since. Silva would have recognised a few of his ex-players in the Everton line-up, too, a sign of how little the club has been able to move on since his unlucky spell ended.

Dyche’s line-ups underline that not even he has been able to rebuild much in 20 months, despite his success keeping the side in the division. Only three of the starters on Saturday were signed on his watch - Iliman Ndiaye, Young and Jack Harrison. Of those, Harrison is a loanee and veteran Young is defying his age to contribute. Ndiaye has enjoyed one of the most exciting starts to an Everton career in some time.

We must presume prospective owner Dan Friedkin will oversee a more thorough reconstruction.

Until then, everything about Everton continues to scream pragmatism in its purest form, from James Tarkowski issuing instant ‘reducers’ to every visiting attacker while reviving his partnership with ‘Boomerang’ Keane - the centre-half who always finds his way back into the side - and Abdoulaye Doucoure demonstrating that what might be lacking in midfield finesse can be compensated for in athleticism to drag a side up the pitch after a prolonged period of defensive resistance.

Silva spent most of the first half showing agitation that his side could not turn their possession into penetration, most angry when crosses were delivered by Kenny Tete only to precede a scuffed shot by Iwobi or Emile Smith Rowe.

“Not ruthless enough in the first half. Almost the same in the second,” said Silva.

Iwobi finally broke through with the most audacious attempt of all.

Smith Rowe assumed much of the credit in the build-up as he slalomed through Everton’s midfield before teeing up his midfield partner. Iwobi had plenty left to beat Jordan Pickford. Upon finishing, he resisted hearty celebrations as a sign of respect to his old club.

Fulham could have added more before Dyche summoned reinforcements and Everton cashed in from the final throw of the dice

07:50 PM BST

Another lead lost for Fulham

More frustrations for Fulham tonight, as the west London side have only picked up two wins from their past six Premier League matches after taking the lead in each of their last six Premier League games, including tonight.

07:41 PM BST

Everton post-match comments

Everton striker Beto, speaking to Sky Sports post-match: “It means so much for me because I work hard and even if I don’t play I still work hard. I put my head up every week and improve to get better.



“To being able to help the team, it was emotional. These last weeks were difficult for me, God helped me and here I am today. We didn’t win but I’m pleased to take a point.”

Defender Michael Keane, speaking to Sky Sports: “Everyone will be buzzing for him, because he works so hard and he had to be patient this season. I know what it’s like sitting on the bench, it was me last season. When you get your chance [in the team], you have to take it, and that’s what he’s done this evening.”

07:35 PM BST

A day for late drama!

Beto’s late equaliser means four of today’s five Premier League matches saw goals go in after the 90th minute.

07:27 PM BST

Full time: Everton 1 Fulham 1

The final whistle goes, and Everton get out of jail with that late goal from Beto.

Fulham can count themselves unfortunate not to leave Goodison Park with all three points, but Everton now go five games unbeaten.

07:24 PM BST

GOAL! Everton 1 Fulham 1 (Beto)

Beto header

Everton have their leveller, and it’s Beto from the bench who gets the home side’s much-needed breakthrough!

Iliman Ndiaye slings in a ball high across the penalty area, which finds Ashley Young who plays the ball across goal.

Beto then arcs his header past Leno, before embarking on a fervorous celebration, beating the turf in joy.

07:22 PM BST

90+2 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 1

Fulham make their final few changes, as Jimenez and Iwobi both leave the pitch as Muniz and debutant Cuenca enter the action.

Another long ball into the Fulham box is met by James Tarkowski, but the ball bounces out of play to the frustration of Everton fans.

07:20 PM BST

90 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 1

Bernd Leno springs into action for Fulham once again, as the German plunges down to grasp Beto’s header after an excellent cross from Mykolenko.

Six minutes of stoppage time are announced.

07:18 PM BST

88 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 1

Beto bursts forward and wins a corner for Everton, and rouses the home crowd to provide their support.

A comically bad corner then follows that fails to beat the first man, and the groans that fill Goodison Park are louder than the cheers a minute before.

07:15 PM BST

85 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 1

As it turns out, McNeil will play no further part in this game, making way for centre half Jarrad Branthwaite.

Defender Michael Keane will now play up front for the remainder of this encounter.

07:13 PM BST

83 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 1

Bernd Leno is forced into meaningful action in the Fulham goal, but he makes a comfortable save, clutching Jesper Lindstrom’s curled shot from just outside the box.

Now a moment of concern for Everton fans, as Dwight McNeil receives treatment on the ground for an injury before walking gently off the pitch awaiting to return.

07:10 PM BST

80 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 1

Fulham make two more changes, as Pereira and Smith Rowe come off for Harrison Reed and Harry Wilson.

Not to be left out, Everton make two substitutions of their own: Beto and Mangala on for Calvert-Lewin and Doucouré.

07:07 PM BST

78 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 1

Fulham are turning the screw in search for their second of the evening and Jimenez almost puts the seal on a quick counter attack, but his half-volley on the edge of the box flies over the bar.

07:05 PM BST

75 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 1

Nelson again is involved for Fulham, skipping past a defender around the middle of the pitch and purposefully driving towards goal.

Before he can produce a shot or cross, Gueye’s well-timed tackle topples the winger and brings him down to the turf.

07:03 PM BST

73 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 1

The home side have offered woefully little since going behind, as Fulham patiently move the ball around the pitch, seeking to probe the Everton back line once again.

07:00 PM BST

69 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 1

Nelson has been on the pitch less than a minute for Fulham, but nearly helps the away side double their lead.

Excellent work once again from Smith Rowe sees him skate through the midfield, pass the ball to Nelson, whose cross finds Iwobi on the right hand side of the box.

Iwobi then fizzes a low cross/shot across the box, which evades the onrushing Smith Rowe.

A goal almost made in north London, as the three Arsenal academy graduates come close to doubling Fulham’s advantage.

06:57 PM BST

68 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 1

Both teams have made their first substitutions, as Adama Traore departs the pitch for Reiss Nelson.

Meanwhile, the home side take off Jack Harrison and bring on Jasper Lindstrom.

06:55 PM BST

65 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 1

The Everton fans are voicing their displeasure, as the home team face the wrath of their supporters after conceding the game’s opener.

Sean Dyche is gesticulating on the sidelines.

06:51 PM BST

GOAL: Everton 0 Fulham 1 (Iwobi)

AI

Fulham go in front and it is the former Everton man Alex Iwobi with a delightful goal to break the deadlock!

Emile Smith Rowe collects the ball in midfield and slaloms past four Everton defenders, before laying the ball into Iwobi, who steers a tremendous finish into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

06:49 PM BST

58 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 0

Jordan Pickford’s long balls into the Fulham half is the only way Everton seem capable of moving closer towards goal.

That being said, Ndiaye collects the ball in midfield, slides a pass to Mykolenko on the left hand side, but the defender’s low cross is smothered by Leno.

06:46 PM BST

55 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 0

Ten minutes into the second half, and it has followed a similar pattern to the first.

Fulham have all the possession, and Everton are struggling to put together a string of passes to advance into the Fulham half.

Pereira tries his luck from just outside the penalty area but his shot rolls well wide of Pickford’s goal.

06:39 PM BST

49 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 0

Raul Jimenez sneaks in behind the Everton defence following a great long ball from Pereira that finds the Mexican on the edge of the box.

Unfortunately, the Fulham striker’s first touch lets him down and the ball trickles into Pickford’s hands.

06:37 PM BST

Fulham in front... on xG

Fulham are winning this match. At least, according to expected goal.

The away side managed 0.99xG in the first half, whereas Everton only accrued an xG of 0.28 in that first half.

Yet, Everton still have come the closest to scoring in this match with that Calvert-Lewin offside goal.

06:34 PM BST

Second half begins

The game is now underway as Everton kick off the second half.

06:22 PM BST

View from Goodison Park

“Silva has been showing his displeasure with Fulham’s lack of a killer touch throughout the first half. Would not be surprised if changes come early. Everton have done what Everton do when it goes to plan - resisted and waited for their chance to steal a goal. They came closest to doing so with Calvert-Lewin’s disallowed strike.”

06:20 PM BST

Half time: Everton 0 Fulham 0

Half time in this match, and it is goalless.

Not a completely drama-free 45 minutes, but there is definitely room for improvement for both teams after the break.

06:18 PM BST

45 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 0

Iwobi blazes over bar

Alex Iwobi should be disappointed he didn’t do better with Fulham’s latest chance, after Adama Traore puts in a terrific cross from the right.

Jimenez brings it down on his chest, but Iwobi plucks the ball from his teammate, but the former Everton man blazes the ball over the bar from around six yards.

06:15 PM BST

42 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 0

Dwight McNeil has a good chance to put Everton in front, as Mykolenko whips in a delightful cross from the right, and McNeil plants a header that goes straight into the body of Leno. Not an unforgivable miss at all, but McNeil may be a bit annoyed he could not work Leno more.

06:09 PM BST

36 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 0

This match is finally beginning to spark into life.

Everton have built pressure over the past few minutes, and Calvert Lewin has another chance to get on the scoresheet, but his header is blocked by Sander Berge and eventually cleared away.

Moments before, Fulham defender Kenny Tete surged forward with a barnstorming run from the back, carrying the ball over 50 yards before unleashing a shot that sails over the bar. It would have been a formidable goal.

06:03 PM BST

32 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 0

DCL disallowed

Calvert-Lewin thought he had given Everton the lead but his goal is chalked off for offside.

Some nice interplay on the edge of Fulham’s box leads to Gana Gueye producing a wonderful shot from 25 yards.

It crashes off the bar and Calvert Lewin tucks in the rebound, only for the linesman’s flag to be raised.

Var gives the goal a second look, and it’s a tight call, but offside is given, and the game still awaits its first goal.

06:01 PM BST

View from Goodison Park

“Marked contrast in the reception for ex-Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi and manager Marco Silva when recalling the treatment for Anthony Gordon a few weeks ago. Iwobi and Silva still retain respect from their former club.



Silva is getting agitated with his current side for not being productive enough. Too many sideways passes and no penetration.”

06:00 PM BST

28 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 0

Everton nearly concede a cheap goal, due to a terrible clearance from defender Mykolenko.

Fulham pounce and feed the ball into Alex Iwobi on the right hand side, who fires a shot into Pickford’s midriff before Smith Rowe hooks the ball over the bar seconds later after Pereira sends another cross is sent into the box.

05:58 PM BST

25 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 0

The home crowd are growing more disgruntled with their team’s performance, as they fail to gain a foothold in this match.

Ndiaye perhaps looks capable of sparking his team into life, and he earns a free kick near the halfway line.

Although, once it’s taken, the long ball from McNeil is launched into the box but ends up in Bernd Leno’s hands, after Everton fail to create an opportunity.

05:51 PM BST

View from Goodison Park

“Not for the first time this season, Everton’s set-up at Goodison is more like an away side - allowing the visitors to dominate the ball. Dyche will not be concerned about the possession stats… yet.”

05:50 PM BST

17 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 0

Fulham look the likeliest of the two teams to break the deadlock, but that is not saying a lot tonight.

Everton are treating the football like a slippery yellow bar of soap, and cannot hold onto the ball for more than two passes before surrendering possession time and time again.

Every Fulham attack seems to be breaking down in the final third, but Marco Silva’s side are showing some intent to win this match.

05:46 PM BST

13 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 0

Fulham are slowly gaining control in this encounter, with some neat build-up in the Everton half.

However, the away side still have not fashioned any significant chances of note, despite some promising openings.

The home crowd are still notably subdued at the moment, and in truth, it is totally understandable.

05:42 PM BST

9 mins: Everton 0 Fulham 0

Everton are finally showing their teeth in this match, as Calvert-Lewin latches on to a nice long ball from Iliman Ndiaye behind Fulham’s defence.

The striker then tries to cut in from the left hand side onto his right foot, but fails to produce a shot and seeks a penalty, due to Calvin Bassey’s challenge. The referee promptly waves this away, which is the correct call.

05:39 PM BST

7 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 0

This match’s first shot on target falls to Fulham, and their in form forward Raul Jimenez.

Some nice work down the right hand side leads to Kenny Tete slinging a cross into the box, and Jimenez expertly brings the ball down but his shot is tame and is calmly caught by Pickford.

05:37 PM BST

5 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 0

The atmosphere at Goodison Park seems to be rather muted at the moment. Taunting chants of “Is this a library?” can be heard from the travelling fans, but soon quickly die down.

This match is desperately craving a bit of action to liven things up.

05:35 PM BST

3 minutes: Everton 0 Fulham 0

No significant action in this match as of yet. Fulham had a penalty appeal quickly waved away after Andreas Pereira takes a tumble in the penalty area.

05:31 PM BST

Kick-off

And we’re live!

05:31 PM BST

Touching pre-match tribute

A minute’s silence is impeccably observed around the ground, as both teams and supporters pay their respect to commemorate Remembrance Day.

Today's game is our closest home fixture to Remembrance Day. Before kick-off, both sides and everyone inside Goodison paid tribute to the fallen.



We will remember them. #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/5ASopbnoHj — Everton (@Everton) October 26, 2024

05:29 PM BST

View from Goodison Park

Fair play to Sean Dyche for resisting the chance to play Michael Keane upfront after his latest display of finishing prowess last weekend.



Many have remarked how Keane is a danger in the penalty area. Sadly for Keane, they do not always specify which one… but his Erling Haaland impression against Ipswich must be one of the reasons why he keeps his place ahead of the fit-again Branthwaite. Others would have put Branthwaite straight back in.

05:26 PM BST

Kick-off is near

That unmistakeable tune of Z-Cars is ringing out around Goodison Park, as both teams emerge from the tunnel.

05:24 PM BST

Sean Dyche steadying the ship at Everton

Here are the stats, outlining Everton’s improvement in their previous four matches after their difficult start to the season.

How Everton have turned things around after their poor start to the season 🧐 pic.twitter.com/MZTpiZuWXg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 26, 2024

05:12 PM BST

Key players for both teams

Any big moments in this encounter will most likely come from these two in-form players.

Dwight McNeil has been a very bright point for Everton so far this season, with six goal involvements in six Premier League appearances, with three goals and three assists.

Dwight McNeil - Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Fulham striker Raul Jimenez has been thriving up front lately, with 10 goals from his last 12 league starts. Indeed, the 33-year old could become the first player to score or assist in six straight Premier League games for the club with another goal involvement tonight.

Raul Jimenez - Getty Images/Stephanie Meek

05:04 PM BST

Branthwaite’s back!

Everton supporters will be glad to welcome back Jarrad Branthwaite into the squad, with the 22 year old centre back recovering from a quadricep injury. His only appearance of the season came in Everton’s 1-1 draw last month against Crystal Palace.

Jarrad Branthwaite returns to the Everton squad. - Peter Byrne/PA

04:54 PM BST

Some stats to whet your appetite.

Everton have not scored in four of their past five Premier League encounters against Fulham.

The previous season’s fixtures between these teams produced a solitary goal, courtesy of a 1-0 away win for Fulham.

Everton can secure consecutive league victories for the first time since April.

Only Arsenal have scored more than Everton’s 27 Premier League goals via set-pieces (excluding penalties) since Sean Dyche first took charge as manager.

Fulham have scored the first goal in each of their last five Premier League games but only managed two wins from these matches.

04:47 PM BST

04:46 PM BST

Some familiar faces for Everton fans.

This evening’s encounter will see a few familiar faces for Everton fans featuring tonight for Fulham, as former manager Marco Silva and midfielder Alex Iwobi both return to Goodison Park.

Marco Silva during his time as Everton manager. - Nick Potts/PA

Alex Iwobu spent four years at Everton from 2019 to 2023, before leaving for Fulham. - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

04:36 PM BST

04:34 PM BST

Both lineups in full

Everton XI

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Gueye, Harrison, Ndiaye, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Mangala, Beto, O’Brien, Coleman, Lindstrom, Branthwaite, Armstrong.

Fulham XI

Leno, Tete, Diop, Robinson, Pereira, Berge, Traore, Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Jimenez.

Subs: Benda, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Reed, Cairney, King, Wilson, Nelson, Muniz.

04:22 PM BST

Fulham lineup

04:22 PM BST

Everton lineup

04:20 PM BST

Preview: Will Fulham seal one last away win at Goodison Park?

Good afternoon and welcome to the Telegraph’s live coverage of the fifth and final Premier League fixture this Saturday as Everton welcome Fulham to Goodison Park, which will kick off at 5:30pm.

After losing their first four Premier League games this season, another arduous campaign appeared on the cards for Everton, as the ignominious prospect of ending their 132-year stay at Goodison Park with relegation from the top-flight slowly began to feel like an ever-increasing possibility.

However, manager Sean Dyche has engineered a string of positive results to abate their alarming run of form, with two wins and two draws from their last four league outings, including an impressive 2-0 away victory at Ipswich last weekend.

Centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is set to return from a quad injury this evening, after featuring only once this season against Crystal Palace last month, with winger Jesper Lindstrom also returning to the squad having recovered from illness.

In his pre-match press conference, Dyche mentioned how players returning to full fitness have played a significant part in the recent upturn in results, which has lifted the mood over the blue half of Liverpool.

Dyche said: “We’ve found ourselves in a better position on the pitch and with injuries. That sharpness has helped and we’ve found a way to get results. We are showing we are a capable outfit and we can win games in the Premier League. There’s certainly a good feeling around the group at the minute.”

Meanwhile, Fulham travel up to Merseyside on the back of defeats in their last two Premier League matches, albeit both losses came away at Manchester City and at home to Aston Villa.

Interestingly, the west London side possess an identical record after their first eight Premier League matches, as they have managed over the past two seasons, which may allay any pressing concerns from Fulham fans about their team’s trajectory at present.

Marco Silva’s men will be without centre-back Joachim Andersen, after the Dane picked up a red card during their 3-1 home loss against Aston Villa last weekend. However, manager Marco Silva has full faith in Issa Diop to deputise for Anderson in defence for tonight’s match, despite the Frenchman’s unfortunate own goal in last Saturday’s match.

Silva said: “The way he [Diop] reacted to the own goal was really good. He is going to be important for us. He works hard. He’s a team player. He is ready to help everyone. Let’s hope he can perform the way we know he can.”

Speaking about the challenge posed by Everton this evening, who Silva managed for 18 months between May 2018 and December 2019, the Portuguese said: “For a long, long time, Fulham wasn’t able to win there and as a team we were able to change it. It’s a good sign. We know the type of game we are going to play, but it’s always really tough.”

Fulham have actually emerged victorious in their last three visits to Goodison Park in all competitions, after a horrible run of 14 consecutive losses away at Everton. Will the visitors pull off yet another triumph at Goodison Park on their final league visit? Or will Everton buck this recent trend with a win tonight?

Team news to follow.