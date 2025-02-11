Beto Bercique To Start? | 4-2-3-1 Everton Predicted Lineup Against Liverpool

Everton will host Liverpool in their upcoming match in the English Premier League at Goodison Park. Everton are 16th in the points table with 26 points in 23 matches. They have won six matches, drawn eight matches, and lost nine matches so far in the league. Liverpool are first in the points table with 56 points in 23 matches. They have won 17 matches, drawn five matches, and lost one match in the league so far this season.

Everton are coming to this game on the back of a loss against Bournemouth in their previous game in the FA Cup. Meanwhile, the Reds also lost their previous game in the FA Cup against Plymouth Argyle. Armando Broja, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dwight McNeil, Orel Mangala, Seamus Coleman, and Vitalii Mykolenko are set to miss this game for Everton with injuries. In this article, we will take a look at the predicted lineup of Everton against Liverpool.

4-2-3-1 Everton Predicted Lineup Against Liverpool:

Defence:

Pickford will play as the goalkeeper in the team. O’Brien and Young will play as the full-backs. Tarkowski and Branthwaite will be the centre-back pairing for the team. Pickford has conceded 25 goals and kept 9 clean sheets in 23 matches in the Premier League 2024/2025 season. Ashley Young has conceded 18 goals and kept 9 clean sheets in 20 matches in the Premier League 2024/2025 season. James Tarkowski has conceded 25 goals and kept 9 clean sheets in 23 matches in the Premier League 2024/2025 season Jarrad Branthwaite has conceded 11 goals and kept 7 clean sheets in 16 matches in the Premier League 2024/2025 season.

Midfield:

Garner and Gueye will be the defensive midfielders for the side. Lindstrom and Ndiaye will be the right and left midfielders, respectively, and provide width to the team. Doucoure will be the centre-attacking midfielder for the side. James Garner has assisted 1 goal in 6 matches so far in the Premier League 2024/2025 season. Looking into his passing aspect of the game, Garner passes the ball roughly 23.95 times during a game with a pass completion rate of 72.86%.

Idrissa Gueye has assisted 2 goals in 22 matches so far in the Premier League 2024/2025 season. Looking into his passing aspect of the game, Gueye passes the ball roughly 41.01 times during a game with a pass completion rate of 86.60%. Iliman Ndiaye has scored 6 goals in 23 matches so far in the Premier League 2024/2025 season. His total G/A (goals + assists) is 6 for this season. Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored 1 goal in 21 matches so far in the Premier League 2024/2025 season.

Attack:

Beto will be the lone striker for the team. Beto Bercique has scored 3 goals in 15 matches so far in the Premier League 2024/2025 season.