Betis vs Sevilla stopped after object hits Sevilla player

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Copa del Rey derby match between Real Betis and Sevilla was paused after an object hurled from the stands hit Sevilla player Joan Jordán in the head on Saturday.

The oblong-shaped object similar to a bar impacted Jordán while Betis was celebrating Nabil Fekir’s 39th-minute equalizer that canceled out Papu Gómez’s opener at Benito Villamarín Stadium.

Jordán went down immediately, holding his head. He was quickly back on his feet but was helped to walk off the pitch just before the teams were ordered by the referee to follow.

It is unclear if the game will be restarted.

The Seville derby is notorious for being Spain’s most heated crosstown rivalry.

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

